Averitt Recognized as Logistics Supplier of the Year by Trane Technologies

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – May 1, 2024 – Averitt, a leading provider of transportation and logistics services, has been awarded Trane Technologies’ Logistics Supplier of the Year. This honor highlights Averitt's commitment to delivering exceptional service to its shippers.

"Averitt has been recognized by Trane Technologies for delivering differentiated value for our customers. The quality alert program with specific handling instructions for our best-in-class products reduces the chance of damages that could lead to a negative customer experience. Additionally, Averitt has sponsored a dedicated customer success team for our company. These and many other efforts result in Averitt being a supplier of choice for Trane Technologies," said Bill Walker, director of logistics procurement at Trane Technologies. "Congratulations to the Averitt team for earning the 2024 Logistics Supplier of the Year award."

Averitt's expertise across its five verticals – LTL, Truckload, Dedicated, Distribution and Fulfillment, and Integrated Solutions – has solidified its position as a trusted partner for companies like Trane Technologies. The company's dedication to operational excellence and customer satisfaction has made it a supplier of choice in the logistics industry.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Trane Technologies," said Kent Williams, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Averitt. "This award is a testament to our ongoing commitment to delivering value and ensuring the success of our partners."

To learn more about Averitt’s services, visit Averitt.com.