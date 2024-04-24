Averitt Celebrates 20 Years With EPA SmartWay® Program

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – April 24, 2024 – Averitt, a leading transportation and logistics company, is commemorating two decades of commitment as a founding member of the SmartWay® program. Since joining the program, Averitt has demonstrated dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility, advancing supply chain efficiency and reducing carbon footprints.

Established in 2004, the SmartWay® program, an initiative pioneered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), serves as a model of cooperation between public and private entities to promote sustainable practices within the freight transportation industry. By implementing rigorous measurement, benchmarking, and continual improvement strategies, SmartWay® empowers companies to make informed decisions that enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions throughout their supply chains.

Averitt's ongoing partnership with SmartWay® underscores its proactive approach to environmental stewardship. Since joining, Averitt has achieved:

36% reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions

84% reduction in nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions

5.4 million gallons of diesel fuel saved

"Averitt is honored to celebrate 20 years of partnership with the SmartWay® program," said Gary Sasser, chairman and chief executive officer at Averitt. "Our longstanding commitment to sustainability is a core value that guides our operations and underscores our responsibility to future generations. We never stop looking for more environmentally friendly ways to do business. Because we know the choices we make today will directly affect the world we’ll leave behind tomorrow."

About Averitt

Serving shippers for over 50 years, Averitt is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management solutions with an international reach of over 100 countries. Averitt's “Power of One” service structure provides shippers access to LTL, Truckload, Dedicated, Distribution & Fulfillment, and Integrated services that cover every link in the supply chain. Averitt’s team has been awarded the highest honors in the industry in the past year, including five Quest for Quality Awards, numerous customer awards, and a No. 1 overall ranking in MASTIO & Company’s shipper survey. Averitt's 8,500+ associates are dedicated to delivering the most reliable services within the industry and promoting a company culture centered around people, communities, sustainability, and giving back. For more information, call 1-800-AVERITT (283-7488) or visit Averitt.com.

