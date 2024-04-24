ITS Logistics Grows to Top 20 of Transport Topics Ranking for 2024

ITS Logistics, one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the United States, today announced the company ranked No. 19 on Transport Topics Top Freight Brokerage Firm’s list, a prestigious ranking of the largest logistics companies in North America. The company also improved rankings in the Logistics Top 100 (#49), Top Dry Storage Warehousing Firms (#58), and Top Dedicated Contract Carriers (#45).

“Over the last year, we’ve doubled down on our culture and business model with investments in people, infrastructure, capacity, and technology.” said Scott Pruneau, Chief Executive Officer, ITS Logistics. “We’ve always been committed to delivering excellence in everything we do for our customers. This rise in ranking is a biproduct of that on-going commitment.”

As a modern 3PL, ITS Logistics offers a full suite of logistics services to provide solutions for the industry’s most complicated supply chain challenges. These services include asset and asset-lite transportation, distribution and fulfillment, drayage and intermodal, and managed solutions across North America.

Over the last several years, the company has made strategic investments in three key areas:

1. Purpose-Built Capacity: Strategically positioned distribution centers providing two-day reach to 96% of the US population and one of the largest aggregated capacity marketplaces, backed by a premium fleet and nationwide trailer network. The company recently invested in warehouse expansions in Indianapolis and Dallas, upgraded the entire dedicated fleet to 2024 power units, and added new trailers to offer more flexibility to its customers.

2. Innovation Customers Can Trust: A proprietary, cloud-based tech ecosystem with next-generation AI and the right partnerships, powering supply chain decision-making and first-to-final mile visibility. The company recently opened its Tech Innovation Center in San Francisco, CA; released a new version of its proprietary TMS; and launched its container management and visibility platform, ContainerAI, which has already saved the company’s customers tens of millions of dollars in accessorial fees.

3. Culture of Excellence: A people-first culture committed to delivering excellence in flexibility and service through meaningful investments in talent and training. The company heavily invests in training, continuing education, and adding top industry talent—including recent technology hires in architecture, information security, business intelligence, devops, and cloud ERP.

“Supply Chains are rapidly evolving,” continued Pruneau. “Earning business as a modern 3PL is highly correlated with your ability to deliver sticky, flexible, and scalable solutions that are also customer specific. Our investments combine innovation with operational expertise to unlock real value that will evolve right along with our customers.”