AMPURE Appoints John Thomas as Global Head of EVSE Sales

LOS ANGELES. – April 22, 2022 – AMPURE, formerly Webasto Charging Systems, appoints John Thomas as Global Head of EVSE (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment) Sales to grow its business. Transom Capital Group (Transom) recently acquired AMPURE as a portfolio company. John, former President and Chief Executive Officero of Webasto Charging Systems from 2017 – 2020, rejoins the AMPURE leadership ranks with the target of continuing the growth journey for its EVSE OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and Aftermarket businesses.

“John is the right person to lead our continued growth; he brings a wealth of industry knowledge, a strong reputation with the vehicle OEMs, and a unique ability to create partnerships across the entire energy ecosystem," said Russ Roenick, co-founder and managing partner of Transom Capital Group. We are aggressively investing in people and products to continue positioning our portfolio company as a global leader in electric vehicle charging. John and his peers will pursue the international market, create strong partnerships, and accelerate our business.”

Thomas brings over 30 years of global automotive, government relations, and transportation expertise, including more than seven years of leadership in the EV space. He recently served as Chief Operating Officer of a charging start-up, leading that organization's transition to the North American stage, and was formerly President and Chief Executive Officer of Webasto Charging Systems from 2018-2020.

"The electrification transformation is here to stay, and AMPURE brings the missing pieces to complete the puzzle with the industry's most robust and reliable products. AMPURE is poised to lead the industry through this transition by combining automotive-grade hardware and user-friendly software, enabling our partners to operate their businesses seamlessly," said Thomas. "AMPURE uses highly skilled engineering, a methodology of working directly with vehicle OEMs, market intelligence, and a focus on level 2 charging, which covers 90% of all EV charging applications.

This unique mix allows our organization to design, develop, and manufacture high-quality, regulatory-compliant hardware and software for vehicles, homes, and commercial applications across the globe. I'm confident we possess the correct balance of phenomenal user experience and market-changing innovation that will complement the brand image of any customer or partner."

About AMPURE

AMPURE is a leading provider of innovative electric vehicle and industrial charging solutions that have become the products of choice for many original equipment manufacturers (OEM), charge point operators (CPO), airports, and plant operators. AMPURE and our team have a clear vision and commitment to the future of mobility. Focused on innovation and automotive grade quality, AMPURE products and organization deliver unparalleled reliability, quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. Underpinned by in-house design, engineering, and manufacturing expertise. At AMPURE, our mission is simple: lead the acceleration of global sustainable transportation by offering cutting-edge charging and digital solutions that can be easily monetized and controlled with confidence.