Descartes acquires Irish customs tech firm ASD for $61 million

Supply chain software vendor Descartes Systems Group today said it has acquired Aerospace Software Developments (ASD), an Irish firm that provides customs and regulatory compliance solutions, for $61 million.

The deal is latest move to grow through acquisition for Waterloo, Ontario-based Descartes, which earlier this month made its 30th acquisition since 2015 when it bought the export compliance service provider OCR.

Dublin-based ASD provides customs declaration software solutions for logistics services providers and shippers, as well as RFID solutions that help the air logistics community track assets. Specifically, its customs filing solutions, operating under the brand Thyme-IT, help importers, exporters, and LSPs comply with Irish regulatory requirements.

“Descartes’ Global Logistics Network (“GLN”) was built to help shippers, carriers, and LSPs connect and collaborate to manage the complete lifecycle of shipments,” Ken Wood, EVP Product Management at Descartes, said in a release. “This combination with ASD is highly complementary to our current product footprint. ASD adds deep Irish customs domain expertise and a modern multi-country customs technology platform. We also see great synergies for the airline community by combining ASD’s RFID-based solutions with Descartes’ CORE BLE real-time tracking platform.”