OSHA, industrial safety experts to headline National Forklift Safety Day 2024

More than a decade ago, the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) created National Forklift Safety Day as an opportunity to educate customers, policymakers, and government officials about the safe use of forklifts and the importance of effective operator and pedestrian training. Today those topics remain just as relevant as they were then—and they’ll be front and center at ITA’s 11th annual National Forklift Safety Day program, on June 11, from 9 – 11 a.m., at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Sessions will highlight a variety of forklift safety-related topics, including government policies and regulations, best practices in forklift operator training and safety, and safety-enhancing technologies. This year’s speakers include:

Brian Feehan, President, Industrial Truck Association (moderator)

Brett Wood, ITA Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, Toyota Material Handling North America

Douglas Parker, Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) (Invited)

Cesar Jimenez, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Product Planning, Product Assurance, and Automated Solutions, Toyota Material Handling Inc.

Larry Pearlman, President and Founder, SAFETYand Consulting Associates Inc.

ITA members will also visit Capitol Hill to discuss safety and other industrial truck industry topics with members of Congress and their staffs.

The June 11 program, which will also be livestreamed for those who cannot travel to Washington, is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required. Register to attend in person or for the livestream at www.indtrk.org/national-forklift-safety-day .

ITA represents manufacturers of lift trucks, AGVs, and similar equipment in North America. The organization promotes standards development, advances engineering and safety practices, disseminates statistical information, and holds industry forums.







