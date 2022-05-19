Safety experts to headline National Forklift Safety Day 2022 program on June 14

The Industrial Truck Association (ITA) created National Forklift Safety Day as an opportunity for the industry to educate customers, policymakers, and government officials about the safe use of forklifts and the importance of proper operator training. One of the most anticipated features of the annual program is the first-rate lineup of speakers ITA fields each year. This year—the ninth for this important event—will offer attendees the opportunity to hear from renowned experts in a subject that has become a special priority for warehouses and DCs operating in a labor-constrained environment characterized by high employee turnover.

Leading the program will be ITA President Brian Feehan and this year’s National Forklift Safety Day chair, Jonathan Dawley, President and CEO of Kion North America Corp. Other speakers include:

Douglas Parker, Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health, OSHA

Chuck Pascarelli, President, Americas, Hyster-Yale Group, and Chair, ITA Board of Directors

Brian Duffy, Director of Corporate Environmental and Manufacturing Safety, Crown Equipment Corporation

Rich Trahey, Vice President, Enterprise Solutions, Dematic

Sessions will highlight a variety of issues, including safety best practices and government policies and regulations. An especially timely topic will be the impact of a tight labor market and high employee turnover on operator safety and training.

Anyone who is interested in forklift operator safety is welcome to attend the Tuesday morning program, from 9–11 a.m. on June 14, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. For those who are unable to attend in person, the presentations will be live streamed. (See registration information below.)

ITA members can also attend a separate educational session on June 13 at the Willard InterContinental Hotel. That program will present updates on OSHA rules, Congressional activity, and trade policies affecting powered industrial trucks.

The event is free, but advance registration is required. To register for in-person attendance, go to www.indtrk.org/national-forklift-safety-day or contact ITA at (202) 296-9880. To register to attend virtually, go to https://www.workcast.com/register?cpak=4810705458582909 .

ITA represents manufacturers of lift trucks, AGVs, and similar equipment in North America. The organization promotes standards development, advances engineering and safety practices, disseminates statistical information, and holds industry forums.