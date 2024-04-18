ITS Logistics Expands technology investments, opens SF Bay Area Innovation Center

ITS Logistics, one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the United States, today announced the opening of its Tech Innovation Center located in Walnut Creek, CA, in the heart of the technology-rich San Francisco bay area. ITS has grown more than 300% in revenue since 2020 and provides a full suite of technology-driven supply chain solutions, including network transportation, drayage and intermodal, container management, omnichannel distribution and fulfillment, and network optimization.

ITS Logistics remains focused on combining technology innovation with world-class business operations and a level of data quality that customers can fully trust.

“Opening our Technology Innovation Center in the Bay Area is an integral part of a nine-figure investment in our modern 3PL business model,” said Scott Pruneau, CEO of ITS Logistics. “This new center is designed to leverage innovative and emerging technologies that will enable our team to unlock real, tangible value for our customers."

This Silicon Valley hub is core to the company’s continued investment in growth and innovation—including physical locations and assets, proprietary cloud technologies, and industry-leading talent acquisition—and coincides with the release of the company’s first public-facing container management and visibility platform, ContainerAI.

“We operate our entire company in the ITS Cloud, for our operations, our customers, and our carrier partners. We have no data centers, no legacy applications, and virtually no technology debt,” said Peter Weis, CIO and SVP of Supply Chain Services at ITS Logistics.

“That translates into a higher percentage of our technology spend on innovation and far less on merely keeping the lights on. This allows us to simultaneously grow our tech team in Reno, scale up our offshore development center in India, and invest in the critical innovation skills best found in Silicon Valley.”

The Walnut Creek Technology Innovation Center has been modeled with scalability in mind and will collaborate closely with both Reno and India as ITS continues to accelerate its delivery of market-facing software solutions.

“We’ve already staffed the Center with key talent in architecture, information security, business intelligence, devops, and cloud ERP,” said ITS Logistics VP of Product and Innovation Haris Hamid. “We’re placing what we believe is a smart bet in tapping into what remains the deepest tech talent pool in the country, for tech in general and for next-gen AI in particular.”

The company researched several possible locations for its Tech Innovation Center and chose the Bay Area and Walnut Creek due to its high density of AI-centered talent. According to the venture capital database Pitchbook, over $11.1 billion worth of AI investment went to San Francisco-based firms in Q1 of 2023 alone, which has turned the area into a hub for AI-focused development and expertise.

“Not only are we investing in some of the world’s top talent for AI and machine learning; we’re also benefiting from proximity to our Reno headquarters, so that when face-to-face collaboration is required, we are just a short drive away,” added Hamid. “That proximity translates into cost-effective speed to market.”

Technology remains at the epicenter of ITS Logistics’ growth story. Within the last 12 months, the company has more than quadrupled its digital engagement with customers and carriers through its investments in people, software, and cloud infrastructure.

The foundation of ITS’ tech investments is its custom-developed cloud-based Transportation Management System (TMS), built to manage 100% of its brokerage shipments and enabling the company to “go on offense” through faster delivery of future new tech products.

“We are now far less beholden to outside providers in driving innovation. We control our own destiny in delivering for our customers, limited only by our imagination and commitment,” said Weis. “ContainerAI is an important first product announcement to the market, but it won’t be the last. I couldn’t be more excited about the innovation roadmap that lies ahead, and the Walnut Creek Center will play a vital role in delivering on the promise of that vision.”

To learn more about ITS Logistics and its breadth of technology offerings, visit www.its4logistics.com.