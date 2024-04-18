NetLogistik & NextGen Invent Host LinkedIn Live Event on How to Unlock the Future of Supply Chain with AI and Automation

Attendees Gain Insights into Emerging Technologies and Trends

Denver, CO – April 18, 2024 – NetLogistik, the leader in powerful services that guide companies toward the digital transformation of the supply chain, announces that the company and NextGen Invent Corporation (NGI) will host a LinkedIn Live Event on How to Unlock the Future of Supply Chain with AI and Automation. Attendees will get insights into emerging trends and technologies in AI and automation that are set to reshape the future of supply chain and logistics, from autonomous vehicles to blockchain integration.

“With so many emerging technologies coming available for the supply chains, companies need a team to help them select and implement the best technologies for their business,” says Jagan Reddy, Managing Partner US, NetLogistik. “Projects can fail without a knowledgeable team working alongside your business. NetLogistik has expertise in helping companies improve efficiencies within their supply chains and to gain a faster ROI.”

Join an insightful discussion led by industry experts, Deepak Mittal, CEO of Next Gen Invent, Mario Najera, senior supply chain leader, and Jagan Reddy, Managing Partner US, from NetLogistik, to explore how emerging technologies are reshaping the future of supply chain operations.

Event Details:

• Date: Thursday May 2, 2024

• Time: 1:00-2:00 EDT

• Platform: LinkedIn Live

“This event is a must-attend for industry leaders seeking to stay ahead of the curve,” says Deepak Mittal, CEO Next Gen Invent. “Our event comes at a crucial time, offering vital insights that will equip businesses to turn challenges into opportunities for innovation and growth. We will discuss the most pressing issues in supply chain management and its solutions using AI and Automation, ensuring you’re well-prepared for the future.”

Distinguished panelists will delve into topics such as autonomous vehicles, blockchain integration, and the impact of AI on inventory management. These panelists include:

• Deepak Mittal is an accomplished serial entrepreneur with a proven track record in business / Data Science strategy and making organizations AI-enabled. Currently, Deepak holds the CEO position of NextGen Invent Corporation (NGI), a leading global professional services company that has always been at the forefront in providing solutions using disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, IoT, Computer Vision, NLP, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Intelligent Automation. Deepak was named “The 30 Most Innovative CEOs To Watch 2017” by Insights Success and “Entrepreneur of the month” by Silicon Review.

• Mario Najera, a supply chain management leader with over two decades of experience, brings a wealth of expertise as a senior strategic advisor. His career highlights include optimizing supply chain operations in diverse sectors like fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and industrial domains, demonstrating a deep understanding of the industry's intricacies. Mario's strategic vision, coupled with his background in Industrial Engineering and an MBA, positions him as a visionary leader focused on operational excellence and organizational transformation through technology adoption and innovative strategies.

• Jagan Reddy is Managing Partner US at NetLogistik. He has over twenty years of strategy, transformation and P&L management experience in enterprise software businesses ranging from $30M SaaS provider to $1B supply chain/retail software company. He works as a change agent who is instrumental in large-scale business transformations, restructurings, acquisitions and technology modernization initiatives to realize growth, profitability and sustained value.

Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and stay ahead of the curve in supply chain innovation. To register for the event, visit: (20) Reimagine Supply Chain- Trends of AI, Gen AI, and Automation | LinkedIn.

About NetLogistik

NetLogistik drives faster time to value through strategic advisory and seamless deployments of the Blue Yonder logistics and distribution solutions, as well as other top-of-the-line supply chain technologies. With over 300 certified solutions and technical experts with mastery in logistics and commerce, we are committed to adding value to customers' supply chains with powerful and flexible services and an unmatched level of expertise. Our team has successfully delivered hundreds of projects across the US, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit netlogistik.com.

About NextGen Invent

NextGen Invent (“NGI”) is a leading global professional services company that specializes in providing IT strategy, technology, and data science services. NGI has always been at the forefront in providing solutions using cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, IOT, and Cognitive Automation.