Global Brands Present Live on the Future of Supply Chain Digitization at FourKites Visibility 2022

Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites today announced Visibility 2022, a gathering of the world’s largest community of shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers, industry experts and influencers, to be held on September 29 at the Fairmont Chicago at Millennium Park.

Now in its fifth year, the event will host more than 700 supply chain leaders, and comprise a series of rich presentations, product demonstrations and networking roundtables focused on the future of supply chain management and automation. Participants will have the opportunity to network and share insights around topics such as mastering the digital supply chain, maximizing opportunities for supply chain growth, and creating adaptive and dynamic supply chains to drive business growth.

Among Visibility 2022 presenters are executives who are maximizing supply chain visibility at some of the world’s biggest brands, including Bayer, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Smithfield, Nestlé, FedEx, Mary Kay, KeHE, Zebra Technologies, Boston Beer Co., Cardinal Health, Trane Technologies, HNI Corporation and Canfor, among others. They will lead sessions on topics such as leveraging big data to bring about the next era of supply chain intelligence; scaling automation for a future-proof supply chain; how to use visibility to combat threats and maximize growth opportunities; and how to win with a partnership approach to supply chain optimization.

“We are excited to participate in the Visibility 2022 user conference, where we’ll share highlights of Mary Kay’s supply chain transformation efforts, including details of our collaboration with FourKites and Manhattan Associates,” said Mike Ringsdorf, vice president of transportation and logistics at Mary Kay. “Improving visibility across our global operations is a critical step in maintaining supply chain resilience and keeping production on track despite network disruption. I’m looking forward to learning from other executives at the conference and bringing those insights back to my team.”

Also featured at Visibility 2022 are two tiers of sessions targeted to both executives and FourKites super-users. Executive session topics include how to leverage visibility for critical business initiatives like sustainability and customer satisfaction; how to use supply chain data to create new efficiencies and drive bottom-line results; and how to connect to inbound suppliers for even greater visibility across your business. Sessions targeted toward super-users include best practices on improving customer satisfaction by identifying problems before they happen; how to successfully launch visibility initiatives for fast results; and how to measure and drive real ROI with visibility initiatives.

In addition to informative customer sessions, FourKites will announce the winners of its annual Golden Kite Awards, which recognize companies that are leveraging real-time visibility to achieve greater results in five categories: Improved Customer Experience, End-to-End Optimization, Supply Chain Agility, Collaboration and Green Earth. Past winners have included T-Mobile, Kimberly-Clark, Canfor, Kraft Heinz, Serta Simmons Bedding, PetSmart and Armada.

“We are thrilled to be able to host our annual customer event in person this year,” said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “Maintaining this close-knit community of industry leaders and fostering invaluable networking opportunities is what helps us continue to push the boundaries of supply chain visibility and build a platform that addresses the most pressing needs of our customers and the logistics community at large.”

Visibility 2022 will kick off on September 28 with a nighttime reception welcoming all participants. Visit the Visibility 2022 website to register: https://www.fourkites.com/visibility2022/

Leading supply chain visibility platform FourKites® extends visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2.8 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,100 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient, and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.