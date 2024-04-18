Press release: Toradex will exhibit at Japan IT Week [Spring] 2024

Thursday, April 18, 2024, Tokyo, Japan : Toradex will be attending the 33rd Japan IT Week Spring 27th Embedded/Edge Computing Exhibition (Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - Friday, April 26, 2024) I will exhibit. We will be exhibiting jointly with ADTEC, a top-class distributor of Toradex products.

generic term: 33rd Japan IT Week Spring Embedded/Edge Computing Exhibition

Period: April 24th (Wednesday) - 26th (Friday), 2024

time: 10:00-18:00 (Ends at 17:00 on the last day only)

Venue​: Tokyo Big Sight East Hall

booth: 5th hole 30-10

Sponsored​: RX Japan Co., Ltd.

The Toradex Japan team attending the event will be showcasing Toradex's wide range of high-performance SoMs and off-the-shelf products. One of the highlights is the Verdin iMX8M Plus system-on module . This is one of Toradex's first modules to feature a Neural Processing Unit dedicated to AI processing.

“We believe Toradex is the partner of choice for customers looking to accelerate edge AI-based solutions.Verdin iMX8M Plus is the first to feature a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) core that is fully compatible with TFLite. Toradex's mission is to make embedded computing easy. Customers can simply set up their AI solution, try out Toradex hardware, and take advantage of Toradex's extensive documentation.And for customers looking for even more performance, a pin-compatible version will be released soon. With the Verdin iMX95, we are committed to applying what we learned from the Verdin iMX8M Plus,” said Alvaro Garcia, President of Toradex Japan K.K.

Demonstrating Toradex's commitment to making embedded computing easy, Japan IT Week will deliver four exciting elements .

1. MASS LED-AI, equipped with Verdin iMX8M Plus

LED-AI is a "LED lighting equipped with real-time security camera" security camera provided by MASS Co., Ltd.

You can easily install a security camera without worrying about where to install it and without any construction work, reducing costs.

Real-time viewing is possible with LTE/Wi-Fi double connection. It also has collaboration with various sensors and AI analysis functions, making it useful not only for crime prevention, but also for immediate response and cause investigation when trouble occurs.

Please experience the "LED-AI" that we were involved in developing and manufacturing.

We provide one-stop support from development to prototyping and mass production, including the "LED-AI" we will be exhibiting.

NXP® i.MX 8M Plus SoC

Up to 4 Cortex-A53 @ 1.8GHz

2.3 Achieving high performance machine learning with TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU)

Equipped with image signal processor (IPS)

OTA update possible

2. Partnership with Axell

“Toradex has been working with Axell over the past few months and Axell was able to port Axell’s great Alia TFLite model to the Verdin iMX8M Plus fairly quickly. We have also successfully ported it to Torizon OS and Torizon Cloud, which means that anyone can download containers by Ailia.Containers have great strengths as a great deployment and maintenance tool. I think as a software engineer. We will be doing a demo to showcase the integration of the Ailia model with the Torizon solution, with remote update and remote access capabilities," said Alvaro Garcia.

“By combining Axell's software expertise with the Toradex Verdin i.MX8M Plus, anyone developing their own AI applications now has a simple, easy-to-use, connected industrial solution. ” said Alvaro.

3. Release of i.MX95 Verdin EVK and strong partnership as NXP Platinum Partner

“Toradex is one of only a few NXP Platinum Partners in the world. Most recently, Toradex has partnered with NXP to develop NXP’s official evaluation kit for the i.MX95. This is a testament to the trust that our many partners and customers in the industry place in Toradex, and we hope to continue this success in Japan,” said Alvaro .

Toradex plans to release Verdin iMX95 in 2025. Compatible with the Toradex i.MX95 Verdin Evaluation Kit and currently in early access .

4. New SoM family, Aquila released: Aquila AM69

The new product is Toradex's latest system-on-module, the Aquila AM69. The just-announced Aquila family of SoMs is powered by the TI AM69 system-on-chip (SoC) , known for its exceptional performance and reliability .

"Toradex never rests! Just four years after releasing the mid-range family Verdin , Toradex is aiming even further with the Aquila . The Aquila AM69 is powered by TI's AM69 ” said Alvaro.

TI AM69 SoC:

Up to 8 Cortex-A72 @ 2.0 GHz + 2x Cortex R5F @ 1.0GHz

Achieving high-performance machine learning with 8 TOPS four neural processing units (NPUs)

OTA update possible

Please stop by Hall 5, Booth 30-10 to check out these exciting new products. Our team from Toradex Japan will be on hand to provide updates and updates on Toradex's next strategy.

Torizon Cloud is an easy-to-use industrial Linux platform. Modernize and accelerate embedded device development and deployment. For more information, see Simplify development and operation of Linux IoT devices .

If you would like to discuss the development of your next embedded project over the phone or in person, please email our Japan regional team at tokyo@toradex.com .

For media inquiries, please contact lakshmi.naidu@toradex.com.