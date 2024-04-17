Dobbs Leasing Named as PacLease North American Franchise of the Year

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 17, 2024 – Dobbs Leasing has been named PacLease’s 2023 North American Franchise of the Year. The franchise, headquartered in Sumner, Washington, began operating as a PacLease franchise in 1987 and has since grown to 15 locations in seven states. The award builds on Dobbs’ continued success – it was recognized as PacLease’s U.S. Peterbilt Franchise of the Year in 2018 and 2020.



According to Ken Roemer, President of PACCAR Leasing, Dobbs Leasing continues to grow in both sales and customer satisfaction -- achieving a 71% year-over-year increase in total vehicles in-serviced with PacLease. They added three locations in 2023 (in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas) while achieving a significant year-over-year increase in total vehicle count. “Those are remarkable achievements,” said Roemer. “They’ve seen consistent growth for the past four consecutive years, while also increasing their rental fleet size to further serve their customer needs. With high customer retention rates, achieved through premium Peterbilt medium and heavy-duty trucks backed with excellent service levels, Dobbs Leasing is a standout organization. What’s more, with a mobile service fleet of 15 trucks, they can take maintenance services to their customers, helping them reduce downtime.”



In addition to its North American Franchise of the Year award, PacLease recognized its top U.S. and Canadian franchises. Papé Truck Leasing (headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, with 22 locations in four states), and Rush Truck Leasing (headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, with 36 locations in 10 states) were named U.S. Franchises of the Year for Kenworth and Peterbilt. Kenworth Ontario PacLease, headquartered in Toronto, was honored as Franchise of the Year for Canada, while Gabrielli PacLease of Jamaica, New York, was named PacLease’s Medium Duty Franchise of the Year.



“Papé had another strong year,” said Roemer of the U.S. Kenworth PacLease franchise of the year. “They provide superior customer service and are on the forefront of emerging zero emission technologies.”



Rush Truck Leasing successfully maintained its position as a prominent leasing company in the region. “They truly do what’s right for the customer and their continued growth is reflected in that,” said Roemer. “They’ve also heavily invested in technology to make their shops cutting-edge.”



With eight locations in Canada, Kenworth of Ontario took home top honors. “They’ve been a PacLease franchise for more than 20 years, and they’re our largest franchise in Canada,” said Roemer. “They continue to provide customer service and sales excellence, which is why in part they’re being recognized as our top Canadian franchise.”



This year, a new award for PacLease’s top medium-duty franchise was given to Gabrielli PacLease. “They long have been very strong in leasing and renting medium duty Kenworth trucks,” said Roemer. “Their growth has been just outstanding, and a tribute to how respected they are in the New York area.”



About PacLease and PACCAR



PACCAR Leasing Company (PacLease) is one of the fastest-growing commercial truck leasing companies in the transportation industry. PacLease has independent and company-owned full-service leasing locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Australia. PacLease provides customized full-service lease, rental and contract maintenance programs designed to meet the specific needs of customers. A combination of reliable, custom-built trucks and complete service offerings allows customers to maximize the value of their transportation resources.



PACCAR Leasing is a part of the financial services group of PACCAR Inc., a global technology leader in the design, manufacture, and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. PACCAR shares are traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market, symbol PCAR, and its homepage can be found at www.paccar.com.

