PacLease Names Rush Truck Leasing – Houston, North American Franchise of the Year



BELLEVUE, Wash., April 1, 2020 – Rush Truck Leasing – Houston, has been named the PacLease 2019 North American Franchise of the Year.



According to Ken Roemer, president of PACCAR Leasing, PacLease has an extensive evaluation process to decide which franchise will receive the award.



“Rush Truck Leasing – Houston, truly had a remarkable year,” said Roemer. “Not only did the franchise exceed their targets, what’s even more important is their commitment to providing outstanding customer service. Their dedication to ensure their customers’ needs are always met is very apparent. Rush Truck Leasing – Houston’s investments in its people, location, and rental program further show how well managed the franchise is. It’s an honor to recognize Rush Truck Leasing – Houston, as our North American Franchise of the Year winner.”



In addition to the North American Franchise of the Year award, PacLease recognized its top U.S. and Canadian franchises.



PacLease named Palmer Leasing Group (Indianapolis) and Allstate Leasing (South St. Paul, Minnesota) as its U.S. Franchises of the Year for Kenworth and Peterbilt. Inland PacLease (Burnaby, British Columbia) and Excellence PacLease (Sainte-Julie, Quebec) took home the honors as the Kenworth and Peterbilt Franchises of the Year for Canada.



“These winners all had phenomenal years, working endlessly to provide great service to their customers and grow their businesses,” said Roemer. “They are all great PacLease partners.



“We are very proud of all our franchise award winners, and the entire PacLease network,” concluded Roemer. “As we go through these challenging times, PacLease is committed to the health and safety of our employees and customers and we will continue to provide outstanding service to the vital transportation industry.”



About PacLease and PACCAR



PACCAR Leasing Company (PacLease) is one of the fastest-growing commercial truck leasing companies in the transportation industry. PacLease has independent and company-owned full-service leasing locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia. PacLease provides customized full-service lease, rental and contract maintenance programs designed to meet the specific needs of customers. A combination of reliable, custom-built trucks and complete service offerings allows customers to maximize the value of their transportation resources.



PACCAR Leasing is a part of the financial services group of PACCAR Inc, a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR shares are traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market, symbol PCAR, and its homepage can be found at www.paccar.com.

