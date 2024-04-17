enVista Launches Mobile & Edge Technology Solutions Practice

INDIANAPOLIS (April 17, 2024) – enVista, a leading supply chain and enterprise solutions provider, today announces the launch of its new Mobile & Edge Technology Solutions Practice. This expanded offering enhances enVista’s supply chain expertise automation with mobile computing and other edge technologies to help businesses unlock the power of their data and improve workflows and performance. enVista's experienced solution architects can help assess existing technology landscapes, analyze workflows and guide in selecting and deploying the right modern edge technology products for connected workers and operations.

enVista offers a full array of professional services, including management and support of edge technologies, to reduce risk and ensure optimal execution, performance and data capture throughout the system lifecycle.

enVista’s Senior Director of Managed Services, Steve Philips, said, “Industry leaders are increasingly investing in edge technologies like mobile computing, barcoding, RFID, IoT sensors, machine vision and more. When considering such technologies, it is vital to have a trusted partner that will guide you through assessment, deployment, integration, management and support. We are excited to add such a focused team of experts that naturally enhances the end-to-end supply chain solutions enVista delivers for our clients.”

enVista partners strategically with key technology providers including Zebra, Cisco, Honeywell and SOTI to bring the full spectrum of offerings to its customers.

About enVista:

enVista is the leading supply chain and enterprise consulting firm and the premier provider of supply chain technology & strategy services, material handling automation & robotics, Microsoft solutions and IT managed services. With 20+ years of unmatched domain expertise, enVista serves thousands of leading brands. enVista’s unique ability to consult, implement and operate across supply chain, IT and enterprise technology solutions allows companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. Let’s have a conversation. ® www.envistacorp.com

