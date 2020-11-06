enVista Announces Addition of Service, Labor Management Gap Assessment, to Labor Management Practice

INDIANAPOLIS -- October 28, 2020 — enVista, a global software, consulting and managed services firm, optimizing and transforming physical and digital commerce, today announces that it is releasing to the market a Labor Management Gap Assessment, adding to its already extensive workforce management service roster.

enVista is the only consulting firm to offer a robust Labor Management Gap Assessment, helping clients identify gaps in their labor processes, which could be leading to decreased productivity and operational inefficiencies. The firm equips best-in-class tools and a team of consultants who are experts in analyzing and interpreting data in order to optimize people, processes and technology.

“Optimized labor management processes are foundational to any successful operation, especially within warehouses and distribution centers,” said enVista Vice President, Technology, Tom Stretar. “We are the only firm that offers a robust assessment of LMS data in order to identify gaps in critical labor operations.” Stretar continues, “Our enABLE implementation methodology, in which we assess, build, learn and execute, drives unmatched strategic project prioritization for a swift and successful assessment.”

enVista’s Labor Management Gap Assessment includes key features such as a client labor management system (LMS) questionnaire, data accuracy validation, LMS accuracy validation, LMS gap analysis, value vs. non-value add analysis, accountability policy review and an incentive plan audit.

Just a few of the tangible, operational improvements that are made possible from utilizing enVista’s Labor Management Gap Assessment include improved labor efficiency and utilization; project prioritization; reduction of indirect hour spend; reduction of cost per unit, and reduction of overtime.

enVista’s additional workforce management services include LMS selection and implementation; workforce development and training; labor value assessment; operational assessment; transformation planning; distribution center optimization; Lean Six Sigma training, and more.

Visit enVista's website to learn more about enVista’s Labor Management Gap Assessment and other supply chain operations services.

