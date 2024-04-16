IFOY Test Camp Intralogistics highlights new material handling technologies

More than 1,200 supply chain professionals gathered last week at Messe Dortmund in Germany to evaluate new innovations in intralogistics. They participated in Test Camp Intralogistics, a hands-on exhibition and testing event that includes finalists of the International Intralogistics and Forklift Truck of the Year (IFOY) Award for 2024.

The annual event included more than 100 innovations where engineers and other visitors were not only able to look at new technologies, but could try them out in a special testing area. Among the technologies featured were forklift trucks, automated vehicles, mobile robots, logistics software, e-delivery bikes, and wearable assist devices.

Additionally, 16 devices and solutions from 15 manufacturers also underwent the three-stage IFOY on-site evaluation, which consisted of driving, functional, and engineering tests. Among the technologies displayed and tested were products from Agilox, Crown, Globe Fuel Cell Systems, HWArobotics, Innok Robotics, Jungheinrich, Meysens, Ravas, Safelog, SSI Schaefer, and Still. Test setups from Box ID Systems, Brightpick, Cybrid, and Mocci were also featured for the IFOY Start-up of the Year spin-off award.

The 26 jurors of the IFOY Awards, trade journalists from all over the world, were also part of the evaluations. They will make the final choices for the awards, which will be announced in June. David Maloney, DC Velocity’s group editorial director, represents the United States as one of the jury members for the IFOY competition.







