CMA CGM adds three Boeing air freighters to its fleet of five cargo jets

Maritime freight giant CMA CGM today said it had accelerated the development of its fledgling air cargo arm through the purchase of three Boeing B777F freighters and the opening of a transpacific service.

The new planes mark a significant addition to three-year-old CMA CGM Air Cargo’s current fleet of two B777F and three A330F planes, which are all based at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG) hub. The division offers solutions for the transportation of sensitive products such as hazardous goods, temperature-controlled cargo, perishables, live animals, and high-value products.

By adding the new planes, CMA CGM Air Cargo will begin operating a transpacific route connecting Asia to North America in summer 2024. To do so, it will deploy two Boeing B777-200F aircraft on that new route, with the first plane delivery scheduled for June 2024 and a third B777-200F joining the fleet in early 2025. Operated by Atlas Air, the first B777-200F will serve airports in Hong Kong, Chicago, and Seoul, while the second will connect mainland China to North America.

The French company will also take delivery of eight A350F aircraft from plane manufacturer Airbus to be delivered between 2026 and 2027, enabling global coverage. The Airbus deal will make CMA CGM the launch customer for the cargo version of the A350, which is marketed as the most environmentally efficient aircraft on the market. According to CMA CGM, the A350F model offers a 20% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to its direct competitors and will be the only large freighter capable of meeting the CO2 standards established by ICAO, which will come into effect from 2028.

