PortPro Publishes New Drayage Carrier Guide to Success in 2024 and Beyond

(Jersey City, New Jersey and Los Angeles, California – April 16, 2024) — PortPro, the premier transportation software provider for the drayage industry, announced the release of its new Drayage Carrier’s Guide to Success in 2024 and Beyond. The step-by-step guide is designed to help drayage trucking companies of all sizes to experience their best year ever by streamlining operations, reducing all unnecessary costs and helping employees enjoy the freedom to be more strategic than ever.

“Running a drayage trucking company in today’s economy is not easy,” said Toni Ann Careccio, Chief Customer Officer at PortPro. “Our customers are dealing with tough challenges – operating with razor-thin margins and dealing with manual processes. Whether they want to expand into new markets, achieve substantial growth, streamline existing processes to run more efficiently, or simply run a sustainable and profitable business, this guide is designed to help them succeed on their own terms,” she added.

The free 10-page TMS handbook guide includes:

● 8 Steps for Success in 2024 & Beyond: Practical, actionable advice tailored for the modern drayage carrier.

● Interactive Quizzes: Assessments to help carriers think about and apply this knowledge.

● Insider Insights: Drawn from our extensive experience and over 400+ successful drayage clients.

“I found this guide to be incredibly helpful – pinpointing the specific areas we need to address to further grow our business and eliminate the wasted time on manual processes,” said Emmanuel Carrillo, CEO of Talon Logistics, Inc. “PortPro identified exactly what we need to focus on —- and how to get there – all in a concise, information-packed guide. I’m more motivated than ever to apply these strategies to Talon Logistics,” he added.

Download your free copy today at https://portpro.io/carrierguide.

About PortPro

PortPro is an innovative technology company that is changing how the drayage industry operates by providing transportation management software that transforms operations for drayage trucking companies and freight brokers. PortPro’s platforms enable operational efficiencies and provide a great experience for everyone — freeing carriers and brokers up to focus on growth. Visit www.portpro.io for more information and a demo.