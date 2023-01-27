PortPro Raises $12 Million in New Funding to Expand Technology Solutions for Drayage Carriers

The Drayage industry earned global media attention amidst larger supply chain issues thanks to the pandemic; and with that put a spotlight on the industry’s dire need for digital transformation. Drayage carriers globally are looking for efficient, cost-effective, and reliable solutions to give them an operational edge— benefiting everyone involved in a containers’ journey and contributing to the industry’s estimated $3 billion growth over the next three years.

Following record-breaking growth over the past two years, PortPro, a transportation management software provider with deep expertise in the drayage community, announced today it has raised a Series A funding of $12 million led by Avenue Growth Partners.

“Drayage service providers are a critical component of the global supply chain and are in need of better software options to operate their businesses,” said Ryan Russell, Co-founder and Partner at Avenue Growth Partners. “PortPro’s technology is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation,” he added.

“We’re committed to the drayage community – it’s who we are,” said Michael Mecca, CEO of PortPro. “Our goal is to enable carriers to lean into a digital future by providing cutting edge software that helps them streamline their operations, grow their business, and keep their customers happy.

PortPro built drayOS to give carriers and drivers access to software that addresses these issues directly from their web portal or their smartphone. Its offerings include a TMS for drayage & intermodal carriers, connectivity & visibility solutions for brokers, carriers, and expediters, as well as strong integrations with other providers serving the supply chain. With the funding, PortPro will invest heavily into their products.