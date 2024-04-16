DACHSER at LogiPharma 2024 in Lyon

This year, the logistics service provider will once again be presenting its service portfolio in the field of life science and healthcare logistics at LogiPharma in Lyon. From April 16 to 18, DACHSER's experts will be available for specialist discussions at booth 109.

Life science and healthcare products have strict transport and logistics requirements. The often urgent and temperature-sensitive shipments are subject to strict rules, and their transportation requires a great deal of specialist know-how and logistics expertise. The logistics experts at DACHSER understand these specific challenges and requirements of customers from the pharmaceutical industry and offer them comprehensive, patient-oriented, future-proof and intelligent transport solutions.

"We maintain close, partnership-based relationships with our customers and take great care to ensure that pharmaceuticals, healthcare and medical technology products are handled with the utmost care and in accordance with legal requirements during transportation," says Timo Stroh, Head of Global Air Freight at DACHSER. Taking into account the highest quality and safety standards in combination with standardized and specialized logistics services, DACHSER meets the specific requirements of the life science and healthcare industry and optimizes the supply chains of its customers.

Global network creates access to worldwide sales and procurement markets

DACHSER's global transport network and seamless connection of transport systems enables its customers in the life science and healthcare sector access to all relevant sales and procurement markets. Whether as groupage or full loads, as time-sensitive air freight services, as full container loads (FCL) or as less-than-container loads (LCL) - DACHSER offers suitable solutions for all requirements. Worldwide door-to-door transportation is also part of DACHSER's service portfolio for the pharmaceutical industry.

DACHSER is certified according to IATA CEIV Pharma on three continents in Atlanta, Frankfurt, Shanghai, Mumbai and Hyderabad and according to Good Distribution Practice (GDP) in Barcelona, Madrid, Frankfurt and Mumbai. The global quality management system has also been certified in order to establish a GDP-compliant network in other important pharmaceutical markets.

LogiPharma is the world's leading trade fair for the life science industry. On April 17, Netka Hohlfeld, Department Head Life Science and Healthcare Logistics at DACHSER, will be a part of the panel discussion "How can you employ best practice QA protocols in logistics and distribution to drive GDP standards whilst remaining agile and lean?" and present visitors her vast experience in the field of life science and healthcare logistics.