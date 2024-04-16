Averitt Receives Regional LTL Carrier of the Year Award for 2023 From Mode Global

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – April 16, 2024 – Averitt is proud to announce that it has been awarded the LTL Carrier of the Year award for 2023 by Mode Transportation. This recognition underscores Averitt’s commitment to excellence, customer service, and innovation in the transportation industry.

Mode Global, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, annually honors carriers in various categories to acknowledge their exceptional contributions and long-standing partnerships. Averitt emerged as the Regional LTL Carrier of the Year based on stringent performance criteria, including service quality, technological capabilities, customer service excellence, and collaboration.

Chase Smith, vice president of carrier services for Mode Global, expressed admiration for Averitt's dedication to delivering superior on-time performance, quality service, and overall value. He stated, "Averitt's commitment to service quality, technological enablement, collaboration, and customer satisfaction is significant and resonates profoundly within our organization, and industry, as best in class."

"We are deeply honored to receive the LTL Carrier of the Year award from Mode Transportation," said Kent Williams, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Averitt. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication of every member of the Averitt team. We remain committed to exceeding expectations, innovating, and providing unparalleled service to our customers."

About Averitt

Serving shippers for over 50 years, Averitt is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management solutions with an international reach of over 100 countries. Averitt's “Power of One” service structure provides shippers access to LTL, Truckload, Dedicated, Distribution & Fulfillment, and Integrated services that cover every link in the supply chain. Averitt’s team has been awarded the highest honors in the industry in the past year, including five Quest for Quality Awards, numerous customer awards, and a No. 1 overall ranking in MASTIO & Company’s shipper survey. Averitt's 8,500+ associates are dedicated to delivering the most reliable services within the industry and promoting a company culture centered around people, communities, sustainability, and giving back. For more information, call 1-800-AVERITT (283-7488) or visit Averitt.com.

For media inquiries and resources, visit Averitt.com/media or email media@averitt.com.