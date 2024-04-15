BlueFletch Launches Innovative Worker Identity Solution for Contingent Workforce Management

BlueFletch, a leader in frontline mobile device security solutions, announced the launch of BlueFletch Worker Identity, an access management solution designed specifically for organizations employing a contingent or temporary workforce. This new offering is engineered to seamlessly integrate with existing Identity Providers (IDPs) or stand-alone, enhancing security and user experience without the need to replace current systems.

BlueFletch Worker Identity addresses the unique challenges faced by companies in managing access for short-term, contractual, and temporary workers. The solution streamlines the onboarding process, simplifies temporary access management, ensures robust security through granular controls, and maintains compliance with data security regulations—all while providing a seamless Single Sign-On (SSO) experience on shared mobile devices.

Key Features and Benefits:

User Lifecycle Management: BlueFletch Worker Identity enables organizations to efficiently manage the onboarding and offboarding of contingent workers, ensuring quick access to necessary resources and secure revocation when no longer needed.



Role-Based Access Control: This feature allows for precise control over user permissions, ensuring that sensitive information and resources are accessible only to authorized individuals, thereby enhancing data security.



Single Sign-On (SSO): BlueFletch Worker Identity simplifies the login process with a single set of credentials for multiple applications, reducing password fatigue and minimizing the risk of password compromise.



Device Accountability: With Worker Identity, organizations can minimize lost mobile devices and reduce administrative workload by tracking device usage and accountability.

"Managing a contingent workforce presents unique challenges, especially when it comes to rapid onboarding and ensuring secure access to organizational resources through mobile workforce devices," said Richard Makerson, CEO of BlueFletch. "BlueFletch Worker Identity is designed to empower organizations by simplifying access management for temporary workers and improving the overall user experience."

BlueFletch Worker Identity is ideal for industries with high turnover or seasonal fluctuations, such as warehousing, retail, manufacturing, and logistics, offering a scalable solution to manage identity and access in a shared device environment.

About BlueFletch

Based in Atlanta, BlueFletch is an award-winning innovator in the mobility industry, focused on helping enterprises secure, manage, and support their shared workforce mobile devices. The flagship product BlueFletch Enterprise is trusted by the Fortune 1000 in retail, transportation, logistics, and warehousing worldwide. Providing a customized Android launcher, mobile SSO, support and analytics, and device tracking and management for workforce devices, BlueFletch Enterprise helps ensure an organization’s mobility initiatives are effective and secure. Learn more at https://www.bluefletch.com.