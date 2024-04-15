SourceDay Partners with Infor to Deliver Supply Chain Visibility for Manufacturers + Distributors

SourceDay, the leading supply chain collaboration platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Infor®, the industry cloud company, at the annual Syteline User Network (SUN) conference.

As part of the relationship, SourceDay is now an Infor Certified Solution Partner delivering a deep, bi-directional technology integration across Infor’s Discrete Manufacturing ERPs (Infor SyteLine/CloudSuite Industrial, LN, VISUAL, XA) and Distribution ERPs (M3, SX.e). Shared customers can now manage direct material POs proactively and comprehensively from creation to receipt. In addition, Infor is an official reseller of the SourceDay platform, further validating the SourceDay solution while significantly and immediately expanding SourceDay’s customer reach.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Infor as the supplier collaboration platform of choice for their customers and prospects. This is the culmination of a rigorous process where Infor selected SourceDay based on the quality of our technology and shared commitment to our customers’ success,” said Clint McRee, Co-Founder of SourceDay. “SourceDay will continue to focus on proactive supplier engagement and data accuracy that today's supply chain teams require to mitigate risk and unlock next-level business outcomes.”

“Infor is focused on creating and sustaining collaborative relationships with partners, such as SourceDay, that have considerable vertical market expertise and are well aligned with our solutions and CloudSuites,” said Mark Humphlett, Industry and Solution Strategy Director, Infor. “This new partnership demonstrates Infor’s continued focus on quality and commitment to its customers by working with a company that is able to help us quickly add value.”

Read more about SourceDay and Infor partnership here.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

About SourceDay

SourceDay is a supply chain collaboration platform that integrates with any ERP system to overcome the risks and costs inherent in manual PO lifecycle management processes. SourceDay helps manufacturers and distributors achieve supplier on-time delivery (OTD) rates as high as 96% by providing unmatched visibility and control over inbound supply.