AutoScheduler Named Winner of the SAP Innovation Awards 2024

Austin, TX - (April 12, 2024) –AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative warehouse orchestration platform, announces that the company has been selected as a winner of the SAP Innovation Awards 2024. AutoScheduler won in the Partner Paragon category. AutoScheduler submitted the winning entry, “Game-changing warehouse planning and orchestration,” which stood out among nearly 160 submissions as one of the most captivating and inspiring examples of innovation.

"We are truly honored to be selected for this prestigious award for our work for clients, which unlocks higher labor and equipment utilization, reduces labor costs, and increases order fulfillment," says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler. "The SAP technology platform and solutions have simplified the development and rollout of AutoScheduler, easing integration and deployment in customer environments.”

"Congratulations to the 2024 SAP Innovation Awards participants! Your incredible achievements in sustainability, adoption, AI, and all the other areas that help improve people's lives embody the spirit of our cofounders' vision and demonstrate the positive impact we can create together. Thank you for helping us continue to help the world run better,” says Juergen Mueller, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Technology Officer of SAP SE.

The SAP Innovation Awards serve as a platform to showcase how SAP solutions enable SAP partners to differentiate themselves, achieve remarkable results, and adapt to customers' ever-changing needs. Through the SAP Innovation Awards program, SAP aims to recognize forward-thinking customers and partners who have leveraged cutting-edge SAP products and cloud technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) or generative AI.

AutoScheduler.AI is here to make the warehouse sexy. It launched a warehouse orchestration platform, AutoScheduler, in August 2020 to help perform advanced warehouse planning with predictive decisioning and prescriptive analytics. Supply chain teams are often tasked with finding or creating novel solutions because so many sites struggle to manage and plan labor while increasing on-time and in-full (OTIF) delivery. With its deep background in machine learning, AutoScheduler provides value by ensuring every site has a perfect plan to deliver.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI creates dynamic warehouse plans directly injected into the WMS to optimize activities based on constraints, ensuring sites run optimally at peak performance. Our intuitive AI and Machine Learning platform, developed with P&G and implemented at P&G, Unilever, General Mills, and others, streamlines operations by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP. We provide dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, redundant workforce elimination, and more. Clients benefit from prescriptive analytics to drive efficiencies and create value in the supply chain. For more information, email info@autoscheduler.ai.