Opex and TGW to partner on warehouse automation technology

The New Jersey-based warehouse automation developer Opex Corp. will develop new technology in cooperation with Austrian intralogistics specialist TGW Logistics under the terms of a partnership announced on Wednesday.

As part of the collaboration, TGW is channeling its experience into the further development of Opex’ Infinity automated storage and retrieval (AS/RS) technology, which will also be implemented in LivePick, TGW's new order fulfillment system.

"We are very excited about our partnership with Opex. Common values and a strong focus on corporate culture brought us to this strategic milestone," Christoph Wolkerstorfer, TGW’s chief technology officer, said in a release. "With our experience as a systems integrator, we will bring fresh momentum to the optimization and further development of Infinity as part of this collaboration."

Opex says it employs over 1,500 people to develop “next generation automation,” focusing on advanced solutions for warehouse, document, and mail automation. TGW has more than 4,400 employees and serves customers including Gap and Victoria's Secret through its U.S. unit in Grand Rapids, Michigan.