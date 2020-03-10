Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Packsize and 6 River Systems Collaborate on Next-generation Warehouse Automation Technology at MODEX

March 10, 2020
ATLANTA — March 9, 2020 — Multinational On Demand Packaging® technology leader Packsize will showcase packaging made smarter through a next-gen integration with leading fulfillment solution provider 6 River Systems at MODEX booth #8832 in Atlanta. The demonstration will highlight the placement of accelerated automation in the warehouse and provide tips for attaining flexible packaging solutions in retail locations.

Representing a ship-from-store environment, a Packsize iQ3 will combine with 6 River Systems' collaborative mobile robot called Chuck. By integrating directly into a company's warehouse management system, right-sized cartons can be created and paired with Chuck to help operators minimize walking while ensuring a sustainable box for every order. The collaboration can make labor more efficient and reduce material and shipping-related costs, all while optimizing fulfillment in a small footprint.

According to joint customer Larry Emmert, VP of Operations at Legend Valve," Our integrated solution with Packsize and 6 River Systems has had an immediate positive impact on our productivity, packaging, and transportation costs. We would not have realized these improvements without a tightly integrated solution delivered from both of these partners."

While meeting the increased focus on systems integration—a key theme for leading fulfillment operations in 2020—Packsize also highlights this week a broad mix of next-gen automation capabilities available from the company's full-spectrum portfolio of On Demand Packaging solutions.

About Packsize®
Packsize is a multinational technology company that develops, manufactures, supports, and sells a full spectrum of automated packaging systems. Packsize customers achieve packaging sustainability through the ability to create a right-sized box for every product, On Demand. Learn how to benefit from Smart Packaging for a Healthy Planet® at packsize.com or call 801.944.4814. Follow Packsize on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About 6 River Systems
Founded in Waltham, Mass. in 2015, 6 River Systems is a leading collaborative mobile robotics fulfillment solution provider and part of global commerce company Shopify Inc. The 6 River Systems solution is operating in facilities in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. To learn about 6 River Systems and its wall-to-wall fulfillment solution, please visit www.6river.com or MODEX booth #7489.
