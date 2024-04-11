North American Rail Shippers to Gather April 30­­–May 2 in Chicago

CHICAGO—April 11, 2024 (James Street Media Services)—The North American Rail Shippers Association (NARS) will host its annual meeting April 30–May 2, 2024 in Chicago. It will be held in conjunction with the Traffic Club of Chicago’s Annual Dinner and Golf Outing.



Those interested in attending are encouraged to register soon before prices increase mid-April for this always-popular gathering of industry insiders.



"The nation’s railroad capitol—Chicago—will host this premier industry event in less than three weeks," said NARS President John Meyers. "We are looking forward to three days of high-value networking, learning, and socializing with industry leaders. It’s not too late to register and benefit from attending the NARS annual meeting."



This year’s meeting will feature high-level executives from large railroads, major shippers, and industry experts, including:



· Arthur Adams, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, CSX

· Katie Farmer, President & CEO, BNSF

· William H. Galligan, Author, Vision Accomplished

· Tony Hatch, Analyst, ABH Consulting

· Ian Jefferies, President & CEO, AAR

· Robert Lyons, President & CEO, GATX

· Patrick Ottensmeyer, Former CEO, Kansas City Southern

· Tracy Robinson, President & CEO, Canadian National Railway

· Jim Vena, CEO, Union Pacific

· David Shannon, General Manager, RailPulse



NARS will also be presenting its 2024 scholarships to college students based on their academic achievement, extracurricular activities, and community service. Scholarship candidates typically represent a blend of traditional undergraduate students as well as some working on advanced degrees in fields associated with the transportation industry.





NARS Annual Meeting Details

Dates

Tuesday–Thursday, April 30–May 2, 2024



Location

Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk

301 E. North Water St. Chicago, Illinois

Book online and receive the discounted rate through Monday, April 15



Cost

$575 registration fee through April 15, 2024. On April 16, registration increases to $625.



Registration

• Online conference information and registration

• Email: nars@railshippers.com

• Phone: 872-212-4134



Traffic Club of Chicago Annual Dinner & Golf Outing

Separate registration required. Information available online.



About The North American Rail Shippers Association

The North American Rail Shippers Association (NARS) is comprised of a network of five regional North American associations including the Pacific Northwest Association of Rail Shippers (PNWARS), the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS), the Southwest Association of Rail Shippers (SWARS), the Northeast Association of Rail Shippers (NEARS), and the Southeast Association of Rail Shippers (SEARS). Headquartered in the Chicago area, NARS brings together representatives from this network of more than 7,000 members of the rail shipping and railroad community in an annual forum, which enables open discussion of rail transportation issues. For more information, please visit the NARS website at www.railshippers.com.



