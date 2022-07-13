North American Rail Shippers Announces May 24–26, 2023 Annual Meeting in Chicago

CHICAGO—July 13, 2022—After a successful annual meeting in May, the North American Rail Shippers Association (NARS) is ready to begin preparations for its 2023 meeting in Chicago.

“Our recent Kansas City meeting was a great event, with awesome presentations and speakers," said NARS President Bruce Mann. "A lot of credit goes to Pat Ottensmeyer and his team from Kansas City Southern. They did an amazing job of making our first-ever meeting in KC a success."

Presentations from the 2022 Kansas City meeting are now available online for no charge. The meeting video is still available for purchase.

Next year, the NARS Annual Meeting will return to Chicago at the Marriott Marquis Chicago May 24–26, 2023. It will be held in conjunction with Traffic Club of Chicago’s Annual Dinner and Golf Outing.

Mann said NARS is hoping for another excellent turnout for the Chicago event. He said the most recent annual meeting had more than 300 attendees.

"We had high marks from attendees on the quality of the presentations, and outstanding industry support through sponsorships and exhibits," said Mann. "There was also great representation from local Kansas City transportation and supply chain industry professionals—including the Kansas City Transportation Club."

About The North American Rail Shippers Association

The North American Rail Shippers Association (NARS) is comprised of a network of five regional North American associations including the Pacific Northwest Association of Rail Shippers (PNWARS), the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS), the Southwest Association of Rail Shippers (SWARS), the Northeast Association of Rail Shippers (NEARS), and the Southeast Association of Rail Shippers (SEARS). Headquartered in the Chicago area, NARS brings together representatives from this network of more than 7,000 members of the rail shipping and railroad community in an annual forum, which enables open discussion of rail transportation issues. For more information, please visit the NARS website at www.railshippers.com.