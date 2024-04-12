Logistics leaders report shortage of digital skills

There is a digital skills gap in the logistics industry that is hindering companies’ progress on digital transformation and other technology-based initiatives, according to a recent study from United Kingdom-based Neos Networks, a provider of connectivity and data center services.

The company surveyed logistics industry leaders from across the UK to explore the role connectivity plays in UK logistics and asses how ready the industry is for wider digital transformation.

Sixty-three percent of respondents said their companies are lacking in digital skills, noting that their employees’ digital skills are “next to none,” “insufficient,” or “sufficient for current operations.” Less than two in five companies said they would consider their employee skillset “well placed for digital growth,” according to the report.

The study’s authors said the results underscore a growing need for investment in digital skills training, education, and infrastructure.

“A shortage in digital skills acts as a barrier to innovation and efficiency in the logistics sector, ultimately restricting growth in a digital-first world,” Neos Networks’ David Bruce said in a statement announcing the survey’s findings. “Investing in digital education and infrastructure is imperative to create a culture of innovation, ensuring the UK [is] at the forefront of global logistics.

“Collaboration between industry leaders, digital experts, and government is needed to overcome the digital divide and unlock a digital-first approach for the logistics sector.”

Other findings include:

•Plans for continued digital transformation in the logistics industry suggest investment in connectivity improvements is imminent: Four in five (86.5%) logistics operators plan to digitally transform their operations in the near future.

•Digital trade document adoption indicates the need for focus on digital connectivity infrastructure: Up to 69% of the logistics industry will facilitate digital trade documents as standard in the coming years.

•A portion of the logistics industry is at risk of becoming digitally outdated: Nearly one in five (18.5%) companies haven’t updated their connectivity systems since the turn of the decade, in three years or more.

•The government should go further to support investment in digital technology: According to the majority of UK logistics operators (65.2%), two in three logistics companies call for more support.