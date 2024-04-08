Linnworks Welcomes Stacy Kilgore as Chief Financial Officer

Linnworks, a leading provider of ecommerce inventory and order management software, proudly announces the appointment of Stacy Kilgore as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With a background spanning more than 20 years in technology and finance, Kilgore brings a wealth of industry expertise to his new role.

At Linnworks, Kilgore will leverage his extensive experience to spearhead the company's financial strategies, optimize business efficiency, and drive sustainable growth. His expertise in mergers and acquisitions, business process improvements, and strategic planning and operational execution will further solidify Linnworks' position as a leader in the ecommerce industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stacy to the Linnworks team," said Chris Timmer, CEO of Linnworks. "His diverse background, strategic vision, collaborative mindset, make him the perfect fit to lead our finance team as we continue to innovate and expand our leadership presence in the ecommerce industry. We are confident that Stacy's leadership will further propel Linnworks toward our strategic objectives, delivering unparalleled value to our customers."

Kilgore's career journey began in public accounting at KPMG before transitioning to roles within software and technology companies. Notably, he served as the CFO of Ncontracts, a prominent integrated risk management software provider, and Office Practicum, a leading pediatric-specific EHR software solution, where his strategic financial management played a pivotal role in driving growth and profitability.

His tenure in these companies, marked by a commitment to driving growth and innovation, has equipped him with a comprehensive understanding of financial management, operational efficiency, and strategic leadership.

"I am thrilled to join Linnworks and contribute to its continued success. Drawing from my extensive experience in finance, operations, and strategic leadership, I am eager to collaborate with the talented team to drive financial excellence and operational efficiency in this dynamic ecommerce landscape," said Kilgore.

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Kilgore as he embarks on this new chapter at Linnworks.

About Linnworks

Linnworks is a Connected CommerceOps platform that gives online retailers the power to connect, automate, and scale their e-commerce operations from a single source of truth.

Our solution brings three core attributes to the retailer: connectivity to a diverse number of marketplaces, automation to traditionally time-consuming e-commerce processes, and a centralized platform to manage listings, inventory, orders, and shipments.

With over 4,000 customers and $15 billion GMV processed every year, Linnworks empowers small and medium e-commerce retailers to simplify their commerce ops, drive new revenue, exceed customer expectations and streamline logistics.