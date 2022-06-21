LaserShip Announces Jason Peel as Chief Financial Officer

VIENNA, VA. — June 21, 2022 — LaserShip, the largest regional e-commerce parcel carrier in the U.S. and leader in last-mile delivery, today announced the appointment of Jason Peel as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. Peel will help drive growth and financial excellence as LaserShip and West Coast-based e-commerce logistics company, OnTrac, merge to build a leading transcontinental e-commerce delivery network.

“Jason’s financial acumen, outstanding leadership skills, and strong systems background will be invaluable as we continue to integrate the LaserShip and OnTrac networks to provide retailers with faster, reliable, and cost-effective delivery,” said Mark Holifield, CEO at LaserShip/OnTrac. “We are excited to welcome Jason to the team as CFO and look forward to his contributions.”

Peel has over 24 years of experience in leading organizations through mergers by providing financial and operational expertise. He comes to LaserShip/OnTrac from Interior Logic Group, where he most recently led the company as President and Chief Operating Officer, after previously serving as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to this, Peel spent more than 12 years at Henry Company, where he served as Chief Financial Officer from 2013-2018. Peel earned his Master of Accountancy from Brigham Young University and is a Certified Public Accountant.



“I am honored to be the new CFO at LaserShip/OnTrac at this important time for the company,” said Peel. “I look forward to working with our dynamic team to execute on our strategic and financial priorities and create long-term value for our shareholders as we continue to provide industry-leading delivery services to our retail and shipping partners.”

LaserShip and OnTrac announced in late 2021 that they will merge to form the first pure-play, transcontinental partner of choice for last-mile e-commerce deliveries. The combined company will bring together two complementary operating footprints across the United States and enhance shippers’ ability to meet growing demand in the consumer delivery market.

