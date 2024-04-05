Pacific Harbor Line Hosts Regulatory, Labor, and Ports Meeting

Wilmington, CA—April 4, 2024 (James Street Media Services)—Pacific Harbor Line (PHL) brought together top officials of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB), Southern California ports, and labor organizations to discuss how supply chain operations at North America’s largest combined port complex can further strengthen its support of safe, efficient, and green rail transport. The meeting was held March 27, 2024.

PHL is the neutral operator of the on-dock rail network serving the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. These ports handle 37 percent of all U.S. imports and 21.7 percent of all exports. PHL, wholly owned by Anacostia Rail Holdings, safely and efficiently operates some 30 intermodal trains daily.

The day started with a tour of on-dock rail facilities, marshaling yards, and the critical Badger Bridge dispatch center. The tour was followed by lunch at the railroad’s headquarters.

“We were honored to have many of the nation’s leading industry experts come together at our facilities,” says Peter Gilbertson, ARH President and CEO. “Our wide-ranging discussions provided a valuable opportunity to focus on the importance of a safe, reliable, and green supply chain for America.”

Participants included STB members Karen Hedlund and Michelle Schultz; Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka; Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero; Los Angeles Harbor Commissioner Diane Middleton; Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority CEO Michael Leue; International Longshore & Warehouse Union Local 13 President Gary Herrera; and Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen Division 214 General Chairman Brian Carr. Other guests included representatives of BNSF, Union Pacific, PHL, and rail industry consultants.

The group was hosted by Gilbertson, ARH Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Eric Jakubowski, and PHL President O. L. Cliatt II.

Jakubowski is also chair of the Railroad-Shipper Transportation Advisory Council (RSTAC) which advises the STB, the Secretary of Transportation, and Congress on railroad-transportation policy issues of particular importance to small shippers and railroads.

About Anacostia Rail Holdings Anacostia Rail Holdings is a privately held holding company that owns and operates freight railroads throughout the U.S. Combined, ARH’s six railroads handle the equivalent of over two million carloads annually. ARH provides freight services to major metropolitan centers and small communities operating on more than 600 miles of track. www.anacostia.com

