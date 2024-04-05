Vehicle logistics specialist Acertus acquires Guardian Auto Transport

Automotive sector logistics provider Acertus has acquired Guardian Auto Transport, a Wheeling, Illinois, company that provides vehicle transportation services for fleets, companies, and individuals.

St. Louis, Missouri-based Acertus said the move supports its strategic growth plan of being the premier comprehensive auto logistics platform tailored for the movement, storage, reconditioning, titling, and registration of finished vehicles.

The deal marks the sixth transaction since 2017 for Acertus, whose private equity-backed parent company MetroGistics has purchased MetroTitle, Amerifleet, McNutt, VehicHaul TMS, and most recently, RCG Logistics.

“Strategic partnerships and investments are core to ACERTUS’s ability to serve the needs of our customers and deliver a full suite of vehicle logistics services,” Trent Broberg, CEO of Acertus, said in a release. “The acquisition allows us to expand our capabilities while fostering Guardian Auto Transport’s deep and lasting relationships with Fleet Management Companies (FMCs).”







