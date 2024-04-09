Locked In, Smoothed Out

The loading dock, a bustling hub of activity in warehouses and distribution centers, presents a myriad of dangers that demand careful attention and proactive measures to mitigate risks. From the chaotic movement of forklifts and pallet jacks to the dangers of trailers prematurely leaving the loading dock or backing to the loading dock with pedestrians on the drive approach in harm’s way, the loading dock is a high-risk environment where a momentary lapse in concentration can lead to severe accidents, injuries or even fatalities. Workers navigating in these fast-paced surroundings must contend with potential hazards such as falls from heights, being struck by moving vehicles or falling objects, and long-term injuries caused by overexertion. Moreover, factors such as poor visibility, congested high-traffic spaces and improper safety protocol and sequence of operations further compound a facility’s risk to devastating loss. More than ever facilities are turning to proactive solutions on awareness, adherence and ongoing trainings are critical to safeguarding operations at today’s loading docks.

And loading docks are only getting busier. As the global population surpasses 8 billion, the rise in global economy paired with technology continues to surge product consumption and expected rate of delivery worldwide. The United States alone shipped nearly 20 billion of goods in 2022 with the vast majority passing through loading docks.

As mentioned, consumers expect these goods faster. With the “Amazon Effect” leading to demanding expectations on delivery times, compounded with shortages in qualified labor felt since COVID-19 and the “Great Resignation”, it’s no surprise that 80% of loading dock workers have been in their role 2 years or less, frequently changing companies or roles. With all these odds stacked against the loading dock, how do companies keep their employees safe while still maintaining productivity that meets the growing demand?

Thankfully , Rite-Hite®, a leader in material handling safety solutions, has been listening and observing workplace hazards since 1965. Offering a comprehensive array of innovative technologies and safety measures aimed at mitigating the inherent dangers surrounding loading dock operations. With over 60 years of certified safety products and vast network of industry experts, Rite-Hite continuously improves safety and efficiency for its customers through quality, innovative solutions.

In this essential guide, Rite-Hite takes a deeper dive into the greater economic supply chain issues previously mentioned, explores the top 5 unsafe trends and accidents associated with the loading dock, the impact felt, and preventative measures facilities can take to help ensure the protection of their people, products, and equipment.

•Trailer Separation Accidents: How to help protect your material handlers, equipment and product from unexpected trailer departure and vertical and horizontal trailer movement, helping prevent life-altering injuries.

•Whole Body Vibration (Dock Shock): Counteract the chronic injuries that 100,000 trips across a loading dock leveler over a year span can have on an employee’s neck and back.

•Overexertion: Lifting, pulling, or any manual repetitive motion can wreak havoc on the body over time. Implement preventative measures that help prevent medical bills, absenteeism, and boost productivity.

•Slips, Trips, and Falls: As OSHA’s top cited workplace injury, helping protect places like the 4 ft. drop-off at a loading dock can help prevent over 7000 incidents each year.

•Crushing Hazards: The ambient noises at the loading dock make a backing trailer and a forklift coming out of a trailer virtually impossible to hear. Learn how lights and amplified audible alarms can provide the seconds needed to react.

