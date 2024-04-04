Finnish K.Hartwall and their Australian distribution partner, Retailquip, join forces

K.Hartwall, a family-owned and global leading provider of intralogistics solutions, announces today the acquisition of the Australian company Retailquip. This marks a significant milestone in K.Hartwall's strategic growth plan to strengthen its presence in Australia and throughout the APAC region.

“For over 20 years, both companies have been cooperating to serve Australian customers with best-fit solutions to improve the efficiency of their operations. It all started in 2005 when the first Compactainers were supplied to Coles-Myer to replace their pallet operations. Already back then we saw the synergies between both companies.", says Jerker Hartwall, CEO of K.Hartwall. "We are convinced that it will strengthen our position in the market and enable us to offer even better and more adaptive solutions to our customers, including a rental business model."

“We see Retailquip becoming a hub for us to develop our position within the APAC region, where the need for efficient logistics solutions is greater than ever. Furthermore, our intention is to build a future stronghold for Automation in Australia.”, adds Jerker Hartwall.

K.Hartwall is excited to welcome Retailquip's current management to the K.Hartwall family. Clare Hart-Davies, current Managing Director of Retailquip, along with her management team, will continue to lead the daily operations. Clare and her team share a common goal with K. Hartwall - a commitment to maintaining continuity and reliability for our customers, and to build on the success that Retailquip has achieved in Australia over the last two decades.

“We are a proud family run Australian business, so it was important to us that we retain our strong family values, and we are very excited to be welcomed into the K.Hartwall family. Just over 20 years ago, my father met John Hartwall - and one would argue that the Australian retail and logistics landscape hasn’t been the same since!” tells Clare Hart-Davies, Managing Director of Retailquip and youngest daughter of Retailquip’s late founder, Tom Hart-Davies.

“K.Hartwall’s commitment to sustainability, quality, efficiency, and their customers is unrivalled – and we would know! We have been lucky enough to experience this as a loyal customer of theirs for several decades, and so this acquisition feels like it was meant to be. It is a very exciting time to be a part of the supply chain movement in Australia, and we have a great opportunity here to bring more of that Nordic innovation to our shores! I am confident that our future with K.Hartwall will see us continue to support our customers locally whilst becoming a prominent supplier in the wider APAC region - and I can’t wait to be a part of it”.

About K.Hartwall

K.Hartwall was founded in 1932 in Söderkulla, Finland. With a focus on innovative solutions, the family-owned company has generated in-depth knowledge of logistics processes and their financial and environmental impacts over the past 90 years. The company is internationally recognized for providing logistics efficiency for goods delivery and merchandising, including returnable load carriers, electric tugger trains and autonomous mobile robots. K.Hartwall works closely with its customers around the world and is the preferred partner to various companies in the retail, postal & parcel services, industrial manufacturing and automotive sectors. The company supplies over 1500 customers in more than 65 countries on all continents. Thanks to its efficient global delivery capability K.Hartwall has the flexibility to support its customers independently of the volumes or the location.

www.k-hartwall.com

About Retailquip

Retailquip was founded in 2002 and has since supplied a range of material handling and supply chain solutions to the Australian and New Zealand market, with a goal to enhance and optimise our customers’ supply chains. The business has gone from strength to strength and is now one of the most long-standing and respected supply chain equipment suppliers in the region. With a national footprint, we support major retailers, distribution companies, parcel and postal operators, service companies, hospitals and linen services, mining companies and a wide variety of manufacturers with their supply chain challenges. Retailquip provide several unique solutions to the market, including a rental option allowing customers to be as flexible as their businesses, and full service and maintenance of products, ensuring a long lasting and sustainable product lifecycle.

www.retailquip.com

For more information, please contact:

Jerker Hartwall

CEO of K.Hartwall

jerker.hartwall@k-hartwall.com

Clare Hart-Davies

Managing Director of Retailquip

clarehd@retailquip.com