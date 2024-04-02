11th annual Forklift Safety Day slated for June 11

No matter how experienced forklift operators may be or what kind of equipment they use, compliance with safety regulations and best practices is critically important—not just for operators, but for everyone who works in a warehouse or DC. That’s why the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) continues to host its annual National Forklift Safety Day program. Now entering its second decade, the event highlights the industrial truck industry’s commitment to safe practices and to educating customers and policymakers about the safe use of forklifts and the importance of operator training.

This year’s event, which marks the 11th annual National Forklift Safety Day, will be held in Washington, D.C., with the public portion of the program taking place June 11. The program details have not yet been confirmed, but in past years, speakers have included members of Congress and representatives of forklift manufacturers as well as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials and industrial safety and risk management professionals.

The June 11 presentations will be livestreamed for those who cannot travel to Washington. The event is free, but advance registration is required. Watch ITA’s website for more information or contact the organization at (202) 296-9880.

ITA represents manufacturers of lift trucks, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and similar equipment in North America. The organization promotes standards development, advances engineering and safety practices, disseminates statistical information, and holds industry forums.