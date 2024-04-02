Averitt Named IL2000's Truckload Carrier of the Year

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – April 2, 2024 – Averitt, a leading transportation and logistics company, has been named the Truckload Carrier of the Year for 2023 by IL2000, a prominent third-party logistics provider. This award acknowledges Averitt's exceptional contributions to the transportation industry and its commitment to exceeding client supply chain expectations.

The Carrier of the Year award represents IL2000's annual recognition of carriers that consistently perform well across a spectrum of indicators, including on-time performance, rate of growth, claims track record, and demonstrable customer service.

“We are thankful to IL2000 for acknowledging the outstanding performance and dedication of our Truckload team,” said Mark French, 3PL director of corporate business development at Averitt. “The team’s efforts make it easy to maintain good relationships with our partners.”

For more information about Averitt’s Truckload services, visit Averitt.com/Truckload.



About Averitt

Serving shippers for over 50 years, Averitt is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management solutions with an international reach of over 100 countries. Averitt's “Power of One” service structure provides shippers access to LTL, Truckload, Dedicated, Distribution & Fulfillment, and Integrated services that cover every link in the supply chain. Averitt’s team has been awarded the highest honors in the industry in the past year, including five Quest for Quality Awards, numerous customer awards, and a No. 1 overall ranking in MASTIO & Company’s shipper survey. Averitt's 8,500+ associates are dedicated to delivering the most reliable services within the industry and promoting a company culture centered around people, communities, sustainability, and giving back. For more information, call 1-800-AVERITT (283-7488) or visit Averitt.com.

