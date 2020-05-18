Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Electrical manufacturer nVent honors Averitt with 2019 Carrier of the Year Award

May 18, 2020
Averitt Express has received the 2019 Carrier of the Year Award from nVent Electric plc. The electrical connection and protection manufacturer honored Averitt with the award for consistently exceeding expectations to deliver the company’s products to its customers.

In addition to providing less-than-truckload services from nVent’s locations throughout the South, Averitt performs pool distribution for the manufacturer in Dallas, TX and Nashville, TN.

In receiving the award, Averitt met several operational performance criteria, including high on-time service, low exception and claims ratios, and accurate billing.

“We are honored to be recognized by our partner nVent for our team’s ability to continually meet the goals that help to ensure that its supply chain keeps moving forward,” said Wayne Spain, Averitt’s president and chief operating officer. “The award is a testament to the close relationship that our teams have built over the years which is centered around open communication.”

