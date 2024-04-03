Breathing easier

The small-town neighborhood where I grew up was situated on a hill above a chemical plant that produced liquified nitrogen and oxygen. Day and night its three large smokestacks spewed out black soot that got everywhere. Each morning we would wake up to a dusting of soot over our cars, houses, and sidewalks. One of my daily household chores was to sweep the porch and walkway to clear them of soot particles.

The plant closed in 1982, when its largest customer, the U.S. steel industry, experienced a major economic slump. This timeframe coincided with new environmental regulations that limited what factories could spew into the air we all breathe, which was probably a contributing factor to the plant’s closure. In the decades since, more regulations have followed, further reducing pollutants and making everyone more environmentally aware.

Each April 22, we recognize Earth Day. So how much have we progressed since it was first established in 1970? Our air is now cleaner in most places, and more products and materials are being recycled instead of simply thrown away.

Of course, we are in an election year, and many ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) programs are being reevaluated, often based on which side of the aisle you’re aligned with. Many argue that it is a choice between growth and a cleaner planet. But I think it can still be both.

There are meaningful things that we can do as supply chain professionals that don’t necessarily cost money and that can make our operations more efficient. We can reduce packaging or use plant-based materials instead of plastics. We can shorten our supply chains to eliminate unnecessary miles and reduce empty backhauls. We can build our facilities with more sustainable materials and, where possible, take advantage of sun and wind to help power them. We can install more efficient automated equipment, such as conveyors and sorters that shut down when no products are available to convey.

I think if given the choice, most people would prefer to breathe clean air. Let’s make sure that politics do not derail us from achieving our goals to improve both our operations and how we treat the world around us.