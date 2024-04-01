CMA CGM says joint venture with GTS will decarbonize European transport

Maritime logistics provider CMA CGM has formed a joint venture with General Transport Service S.p.A. (GTS), an Italian intermodal company, to offer decarbonized transportation and logistics services in Italy and in Europe.

The joint venture, named “European Container Network,” will combine the expertise and resources of both companies to provide innovative and sustainable transportation solutions to any containerized business in Italy and Europe, the two firms said. By leveraging GTS’ assets, expertise, and network across Italy and now in other European countries, along CMA CGM's global shipping capabilities, the joint venture will offer integrated door-to-door transportation services to the entire market, enhancing efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

Initially focused on the Italian market, but promoting a rapid growth across Europe, the establishment of this joint venture marks a significant milestone for both companies, corporate leaders said.

“We see tremendous potential in this partnership with GTS. Together, we will unlock new opportunities for all JV’s customers, offering them innovative and decarbonized solutions if they wish to switch to rail (#Switch2Rail)”, said Christine Cabau Woehrel, executive vice president assets and operations of CMA CGM.