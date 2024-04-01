What are the Different Types of Tire Shredders? What is the Average Price to Consider?

Tire shredders, also known as tire crushers or tire granulators, are used to reduce tires into smaller pieces, often as part of recycling processes. There are different types of tire shredders, each suited for different stages of processing used tires. Here are some common categories:

Primary Shredders: These machines are designed to take whole tires and shred them into large rubber chunks. They typically feature sturdy blades or knives capable of handling tires of all sizes, including those from trucks or construction equipment.

Secondary Shredders: After tires have been processed by a primary shredder, secondary shredders further reduce the size of the fragments into smaller pieces, usually a few centimeters in size.

Granulators: Granulators are used to produce uniform-sized rubber granules. These machines often come equipped with screening systems to control the size of the finished product.

Micro-Granule Shredders: They produce very small pieces of rubber, called micro-granules, which can be used in the manufacturing of new rubber products or as additives in various applications.

Cryogenic Grinding Systems: They use extremely low temperatures to make tires brittle before shredding them. This allows for finer particles and easier separation of different tire components, such as rubber, fibers, and steel.

In terms of pricing, the cost of a tire shredder can vary considerably depending on several factors, including the machine's capacity, the size of tires it can handle, the desired degree of granulation, the technology used (e.g., standard versus cryogenic), as well as the manufacturer and additional features.

For a small shredder intended for light or occasional use, the cost may start at a few thousand USDs. However, for industrial shredders capable of processing a large volume of tires with automated systems and advanced technologies, the price can easily reach several hundred thousand USDs.

To provide some concrete examples, products like the GDT8 or the GF18 could be used in a tire recycling process. The GDT8 is a debeader capable of handling both steel and aluminum rims, while the GF18 is a four-shaft shredder designed for tough applications and high throughput.

Therefore, purchasing a tire shredder is a significant investment that should be carefully planned based on the specific needs of the business and the recycling project. It is advisable to request detailed quotes from multiple manufacturers and compare performance, durability, and operating costs before making a decision.

Original：https://www.aishred.com/release/what-are-the-different-types-of-tire-shredders-what-is-the-average-price-to-consider.html