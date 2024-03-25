Bestpass Adds Innovation and Growth Executives

ALBANY, N.Y., March 25, 2024 – Bestpass, Inc., the leader in toll management solutions and major innovator in safety and compliance solutions for commercial fleets, today announced two key additions to its leadership team. Bestpass is pleased to welcome Shay Demmons as Chief Product Officer and Scott Chao, as Chief Marketing Officer. These strategic hires will aid in Bestpass’ commitment to scale its service offerings and network integrations for commercial fleets and owner operators.



“We’re thrilled to have Shay and Scott join the team at Bestpass,” said Tom Fogarty, CEO of Bestpass. “We set out to build out our Innovation and Growth teams by attracting accomplished leaders as our first C-Level executives in Product and Marketing. Scott and Shay bring extensive and dynamic work experience, both in and outside the transportation industry. As we continue to grow the Bestpass brand and bring forth new solutions for our customers, I am confident that their leadership will play a pivotal role in driving our success.”



Chao joins Bestpass as CMO with deep experience in growing companies through strategy and transformational improvements. Chao recently served as CMO and Chief Growth Officer for Appspace, a leading workplace management software company backed by private equity firm Accel-KKR. Prior to Appspace, he held sales and marketing leadership positions at other private equity backed companies, including DealerSocket, Stack Sports, and Cvent.



Demmons joins Bestpass as CPO, with more than 25 years of experience in product and development across multiple industries, including commercial transportation. Most notably, Demmons served as CPO at GPS Insight, a fleet management and field services company, where he was responsible for the strategy and execution of all product and development related activities.



Bestpass, founded in 2001, is a leading toll management and payment platform for those operating commercial vehicles across the U.S. and Canada. Bestpass covers 100% of major toll roads across the U.S., supports more than 30,000 customers, and processes over $1.5 billion in toll transactions annually. Since 2018, Bestpass has grown its customer base and revenue by more than 3x.



About Bestpass, Inc.:

Bestpass, together with Fleetworthy Solutions and ExpressTruckTax, provides industry-leading solutions for fleets to manage toll, tax, safety, and regulatory compliance. We lift the burden of keeping fleets compliant and efficient for fleet managers and executives, while providing best-in-class managed services and customer support. Visit www.bestpass.com to learn more.