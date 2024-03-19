enVista Fulfills Industry Gap with Newly Launched Testing as a Service Offering

INDIANAPOLIS (March 19, 2024) – enVista, a leading supply chain and enterprise solutions provider, today announces that it is launching Testing as a Service (TaaS) for warehouse management system (WMS) implementations. TaaS will combine cutting-edge automated testing software from Cycle Labs, a leading software company in the enterprise test automation space and purveyor of the patented Cycle® Continuous Test Automation Platform, with enVista’s implementation services to provide warehouse technology leaders with a dedicated partner for the entire testing process. In this way, TaaS will accelerate the implementation process and increase time-to-value.

Warehouse technology leaders increasingly need more support in the testing process than they can get from manual testing software alone. enVista’s TaaS offering will provide those leaders with a trusted partner that will speed up their WMS deployments while avoiding manual testing that is often repetitive and error-prone. This service will be compatible with warehouse management systems including Blue Yonder, Körber, Manhattan and SAP.

enVista’s Sr. Vice President, Supply Chain Solution, Shane Smith, said, “In WMS implementations, testing alone can often be 20 to 30 percent of the project budget. We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Cycle Labs to launch Testing as a Service, marrying their cutting-edge technology with our proven implementation solutions and providing warehouse leaders with a streamlined approach to WMS implementations. This service and partnership underscore our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive tangible results for our clients.”

enVista’s CEO, Jim Barnes, said, “As organizations transition to cloud-native applications and increase the frequency of their release cycles, testing is becoming an integral part of the application lifecycle. I am excited for this partnership between Cycle Labs and enVista and the momentum that it will bring to WMS implementations. Together, we are excited to empower our clients with streamlined solutions that drive unparalleled success."

"In this significant stride forward, we are thrilled to partner with enVista on their Testing as a Service offering," said Josh Owen, Cycle Labs CEO and Co-founder. "Our relationship underlines our commitment to not only expand our footprint but also to enhance our offerings in collaboration with one of our premier partners. This partnership with enVista, known for their profound expertise with leading systems like Körber and Manhattan WMS, sets the stage for a truly transformative approach to warehouse management. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of delivering unparalleled value to our customers and is a pivotal step forward in our journey towards achieving greater innovation and modernization as it relates to the deployment of these complex systems."



About Cycle Labs:

Cycle Labs is a software company composed of innovators dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. We encourage our clients and our team to question everything and strive for continuous, iterative improvement. Cycle Labs is the creator and purveyor of the patented Cycle Continuous Test Automation Platform. With Cycle, you can accelerate change with better, low-risk solutions for complex problems faster than ever before. For more information, please visit cyclelabs.io.

About enVista:

enVista is the leading supply chain and enterprise consulting firm and the premier provider of supply chain technology & strategy services, material handling automation & robotics, Microsoft solutions and IT managed services. With 20+ years of unmatched domain expertise, enVista serves thousands of leading brands. enVista’s unique ability to consult, implement and operate across supply chain, IT and enterprise technology solutions allows companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. Let’s have a conversation. ™ www.envistacorp.com.

