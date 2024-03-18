Safety will be front and center on National Forklift Safety Day 2024

No matter how experienced forklift operators may be or what kind of equipment they use, compliance with safety regulations and best practices is critically important—not just for operators, but for everyone who works in a warehouse or DC. That’s why the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) continues to host its annual National Forklift Safety Day program. Now entering its second decade, the event highlights the industrial truck industry’s commitment to safe practices and to educate customer and policymakers about the safe use of forklifts and the importance of operator training.

ITA’s 11th annual National Forklift Safety Day program will be held June 10–11 in Washington, D.C. The details have not yet been confirmed, but previous years’ featured speakers have included members of Congress, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials, forklift manufacturers, and industrial safety and risk management professionals.

The June 11 portion of the program will be livestreamed for those who cannot travel to Washington. The event is free, but advance registration is required. Watch ITA’s website for more information, or contact the organization at (202) 296-9880.

ITA represents manufacturers of lift trucks, AGVs, and similar equipment in North America. The organization promotes standards development, advances engineering and safety practices, disseminates statistical information, and holds industry forums.







