ODW Logistics to Showcase Innovative Retail Consolidation Solutions at Shoptalk 2024 in Las Vegas

ODW Logistics, a fast-growing national third-party (3PL) specializing in integrated logistics solutions, today announced its plans for demonstrating proficient freight consolidation solutions at Shoptalk. The 3PL will also showcase its unparalleled expertise in contract logistics, warehousing, and trans management.

“ODW has a robust retail consolidation program. Our clients are able to combine shipments and build efficient truckloads for mass-retailers across the US. Shoptalk presents a great opportunity for the team to network with other industry leaders as well as potential customers,” said Jeff Clark, Executive Vice President, ODW Logistics. “We’re excited to attend and provide expertise on the best solutions that several companies in attendance have been actively seeking to leverage as they expand their business operations.”

The company’s Midwest distribution campus, with over 17 DCs and four million square feet of space, is a hub for consolidating shipments for major retailers like Walmart, Target, Dollar Stores, Kroger, Walgreens, and dozens of other retailers.

“By consolidating multiple shippers into more efficient truckloads, businesses can save over 30% on transportation expenses,” continued Clark. “Our solutions not only lead to reduced transportation costs but also enable shipping efficiencies, reduced freight claims, and lower carbon emissions. ODW is more than just a provider; we lay a solid foundation for our customers to grow upon and equip them with all the necessary tools and resources for success.”

Shoptalk attendees can visit Booth 2341 to learn more about ODW Logistics, its 3PL services, and employment opportunities.

Media Contact

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com