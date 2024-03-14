Walmart offers commercial version of its “Route Optimization” logistics tool

Retail giant Walmart has opened up its AI-powered “Route Optimization” logistics tool to users outside the company, saying it will rent out the product as a way for other businesses to boost their own performance and make sure their customers can find what they are looking for.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart is making the technology available to businesses as a software as a service (SaaS) solution through Walmart Commerce Technologies, its platform that commercializes the retail powerhouse’s own logistics platforms as a product for other retailers.

The launch is Walmart’s latest maneuver to repurpose its internal logistics prowess as a commercial offering, following platforms like its “GoLocal” white-label parcel delivery service and its “Store Assist” omnichannel functionality platform.

“We have invested significant time, resources and operational knowhow into building solutions like Route Optimization, but that can be a barrier for many businesses,” Anshu Bhardwaj, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Walmart Global Tech and Walmart Commerce Technologies, said in a release. “By adopting our at-scale, AI-powered tech, businesses can eliminate the need and expense of developing their own technology, and instead focus on what they do best – serve their customers.”

Route Optimization provides businesses of all sizes the use of AI-driven software to optimize driving routes, pack trailers efficiently, and minimize miles traveled. Walmart says the custom technology can help users to:

Better plan for a truck’s multi-stop journey — AI-driven automated route mapping considers factors such as time, location, and store delivery windows.

Pack trailers in the most efficient way possible — not only maximizing space but also helping to ensure temperature-controlled items stay fresh.

Ensure stores receive deliveries on time, regardless of external variables, by leveraging weather and traffic patterns and quickly pivoting as needed.

Plan inventory pickup (backhauls) on return trips from deliveries to ensure trailers are never empty, ensuring efficiency and a greener footprint.

Provide at-a-glance insights such as trailer usage, trip time and distance traveled without cargo to help operations management teams make faster, more informed decisions.



