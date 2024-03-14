OnTrac Adds Weekend Deliveries to Provide Retailers with Faster Delivery Seven Days a Week

VIENNA, Va. — March 14, 2024 — Leading e-commerce parcel carrier OnTrac today announced the launch of its weekend delivery service to help retailers reach consumers every day of the week with faster, residential e-commerce delivery that meets customer demands for Saturday and Sunday delivery. The seven-day service, which begins on March 16, is available across 75% of OnTrac’s delivery network that covers 31 states and Washington, D.C. and reaches over 175 million U.S. consumers.

Benefits of OnTrac’s seven-day service include:

• Average transit times are two days faster than other carriers

• No additional fees for Saturday and Sunday delivery

• Acquire more customers, build brand loyalty, and generate positive feedback by meeting consumer expectations of faster delivery

• In the instant gratification economy, differentiate from competitors who do not deliver to customers on weekends

• If a customer places an order on Thursday or Friday, they do not have to wait until the following Monday or Tuesday to receive their item

OnTrac’s seven-day service embraces the evolving demands of the online shopping market. For example, a customer living in New York City places an online order on Tuesday from a retailer that ships from Southern California. OnTrac will deliver the customer’s order by Saturday, up to two days faster than the national carriers, who will not deliver the order until Monday.

“By expanding our services to include weekend deliveries, OnTrac will further empower e-commerce retailers and shippers to provide faster delivery that drives more sales and builds brand loyalty,” said Josh Dinneen, Chief Commercial Officer of OnTrac. “Consumers shop online every day and expect to get their orders as quickly as possible, regardless of the day of the week. Restricting the delivery window to business days fails to meet their needs for faster delivery and puts retailers at risk of losing business.”

The response to OnTrac’s seven-day solution has been overwhelmingly positive, with many omnichannel retailers and direct-to-consumer brands signing up to secure volume ahead of the launch.

Dinneen added, “At time when other carriers are scaling back their service offerings, OnTrac is proud to launch delivery every day of the week. We look forward to continuing to invest in solutions and network enhancements that help our retail partners to reach their customers with industry-leading, faster delivery.”

The seven-day service is one of many major network and infrastructure investments by OnTrac to support e-commerce retailers and shippers. Last summer, OnTrac launched in Texas in the fast-growing, urban megaregion of Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio to reach 19 million new consumers. OnTrac also expanded its transcontinental delivery service to all of its sort centers to move packages from coast to coast in as little as four days, creating a proven alternative to the national carriers.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Manu Aggarwal at mediarelations@ontrac.com.

###