Lasership and OnTrac Expand E-Commerce Delivery Network to Texas with Launch in Early 2023

Leading e-commerce parcel carriers LaserShip and OnTrac today announced the expansion of its e-commerce delivery network into Texas in the fast-growing urban megaregion of Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio with deliveries set to begin in early 2023. The Dallas-Fort Worth facility will operate as the carrier’s major sort hub for Texas to reach 19 million new consumers with faster, residential e-commerce delivery.

“Our focus has always been our relationships with retailers. We are proud to expand to Texas and provide our retail partners with a proven carrier that can help them meet their customers’ expectations of faster delivery,” said Josh Dinneen, Chief Commercial Officer at LaserShip and OnTrac. “As national carriers prioritize profits over partnerships, we are helping retailers win more customers and build brand loyalty across the Lone Star state. We also look forward to welcoming more employees into the LaserShip/OnTrac family and growing our involvement within the local communities.”

Located at 802 East Centre Park Blvd. and developed by the industrial team of Crow Holdings Development, the 300,000 sq. ft. sort center will facilitate millions of deliveries to more than 7.6 million residents in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and provide easy access to the I-35 and I-20 corridors. LaserShip and OnTrac are creating hundreds of full- and part-time jobs to help meet local delivery demand, while boosting economic growth across the regions.

“Crow Holdings Development is proud to partner with great tenants like LaserShip and OnTrac, as they seek to meet the needs and expectations of their customers and especially as demand for e-commerce continues to grow,” said Crow Holdings Development Managing Director Brad Cooper. “For more than 70 years, our company has taken a strategic and targeted approach to building state-of-the-art logistics spaces in vibrant markets, and this project has been particularly rewarding, as it’s located in our headquarters’ hometown.”

By expanding to Texas, the combined LaserShip and OnTrac delivery network will reach 80% of the U.S. population in 2023. Retailers will also be able to take advantage of LaserShip and OnTrac’s new transcontinental delivery service, which helps retailers reach consumers in the country’s most populated regions with faster, reliable home delivery that builds brand loyalty at a lower cost. Launched as a product of the companies’ 2021 merger and in response to overwhelming customer feedback for a proven alternative to national carriers, the transcontinental service connects LaserShip and OnTrac’s complementary East and West Coast delivery footprints to move packages from coast to coast in as little as three days.

About LaserShip, Inc. and OnTrac Logistics, Inc.

In late 2021, LaserShip and OnTrac merged to form the first pure-play, transcontinental carrier of choice for last-mile e-commerce deliveries. The combined company brings together two complementary operating footprints across the United States and enhances retailers’ ability to meet growing demand in the consumer e-commerce delivery market. With more than 65 years of experience, LaserShip and OnTrac have evolved into a critical part of the e-commerce infrastructure and are trusted by leading retailers and shippers that desire reduced transit times and increased flexibility within their supply chains. For more information, visit lasership.com or ontrac.com.

About Crow Holdings Development

Crow Holdings Development (CHD) is a leading real estate development company specializing in multifamily, industrial, and office development across high-opportunity markets in the United States. Led by a highly experienced leadership team, CHD has developed more than 269,000 multifamily units and 60 million square feet of industrial space and is a subsidiary of Crow Holdings, a privately owned real estate investment and development firm with more than 70 years of history, $27 billion of assets under management, and an established platform with a vision for continued success. The firm’s ongoing legacy is rooted in its founding principles: partnership, collaboration, and alignment of interests. For more information, please visit http://www.crowholdings.com.