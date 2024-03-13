Nucor Warehouse Systems Begins Rack Supported AS/RS Cold Storage Project

Atlanta – March 11, 2024 - Nucor Warehouse Systems has been selected to provide structural rack for a hundred foot tall, rack supported building using an advanced AS/RS for a cold storage warehouse that houses dairy products on the East Coast. This new project is part of the company’s strategy of increasing automation projects and leveraging its internal expertise for rack supported buildings where temperature, precision and engineering are paramount.

What makes this project unique is its need to connect to an existing structure that is also a cold-storage environment. Due to the height of the building, the flexibility of the new system is key to allow for both structures to work independently and ensure safety of the structure and its temperature-sensitive products during usage. With more than 7,600 pallet positions planned for this warehouse, the AS/RS will also include two, three pallet-deep cranes as well as pick tunnels to allow for human intervention for fast picking and loading onto trucks as needed.

“Nucor Warehouse Systems made a commitment last year to continue to invest in projects that would leverage our expertise of planning, engineering and executing on rack supported buildings,” said Daniel Aguirre, national sales manager at Nucor Warehouse Systems. “As we go into production on this large-scale project, we are working with the customer to ensure all challenges are met with confidence and a proactive approach.”

The project goes into production this spring and the system is expected to deliver onsite as the building begins construction in summer 2024. For more information on Nucor Warehouse Systems and their rack supported structures and AS/RS capabilities, visit NucorWarehouseSystems.com, on Twitter @nucorwarehouse and on LinkedIn.

About Nucor Warehouse Systems

Nucor Warehouse Systems uses its national manufacturing of racking systems, coupled with its vast resources from Nucor companies to build the safest, most sustainable and efficient warehouses in North America. For almost 40 years, Nucor Warehouse Systems has continued to innovate rack with its TubeRack design, as well as evolve into what the company offers today, including helping meet customer sustainability goals with its Closed Loop Sustainability program, consulting and integration services.

NWS is the first rack manufacturer to offer an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) and one of the few to create a jobsite safety manual to hold vendors and installers to the highest level of safety. Proudly a Fortune 100 company, Nucor was voted Best Company for Women, Best CEO, Best Diversity and Best Company Culture in 2022. For more information, please visit nucorwarehousesystems.com and to stay up to date on our news and developments, find us on social media.

# # #

For more information, contact:

Nucor Warehouse Systems Media Relations/

Master Plan Communications, Inc.

Kirsten Woodard

714.366.6003

kirsten@masterplancommunications.com

Anissa Arefeen

469.733.8675

anissa@masterplancommunications.com