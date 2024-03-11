MODEX 2024

Raymond expands automation portfolio

Material handling equipment company adds vehicle and charging system to its line of automated products.

MODEX24_Raymond_800x460.jpg
March 11, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments
Material handling equipment manufacturer The Raymond Corporation continues to expand its automation portfolio with the introduction of two new material handling and energy solutions to support operations.

The Raymond Courier 3030 Automated Stacker brings flexibility, scalability and reliability to automation applications and implementations, leading to a lower total cost of ownership, according to the company. The enhanced Courier is built on the Raymond chassis and mast and uses vision-guided technology that requires no additional infrastructure. Enhancements to the Courier 3030 Automated Stacker introduce improved motion control, object detection coverage, increased speeds, and Lane Staging capabilities to the existing features of the Courier 3030.

The Raymond Courier Automatic Charging System allows operators to focus on more valuable tasks while giving managers the flexibility to schedule charging according to operational demands. The system integrates with Raymond’s iBATTERY® and iWAREHOUSE® systems for optimum performance.

Visit Raymond at booth #B5406
Material Handling
KEYWORDS The Raymond Corp

    Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

    Panel probes digitalization efforts at three major ports

    S&H Systems announces new EVP, hosts booth presentation

    Orbis launches three-runner pallet designed to work with automation

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing