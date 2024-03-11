Raymond expands automation portfolio

Material handling equipment manufacturer The Raymond Corporation continues to expand its automation portfolio with the introduction of two new material handling and energy solutions to support operations.

The Raymond Courier 3030 Automated Stacker brings flexibility, scalability and reliability to automation applications and implementations, leading to a lower total cost of ownership, according to the company. The enhanced Courier is built on the Raymond chassis and mast and uses vision-guided technology that requires no additional infrastructure. Enhancements to the Courier 3030 Automated Stacker introduce improved motion control, object detection coverage, increased speeds, and Lane Staging capabilities to the existing features of the Courier 3030.

The Raymond Courier Automatic Charging System allows operators to focus on more valuable tasks while giving managers the flexibility to schedule charging according to operational demands. The system integrates with Raymond’s iBATTERY® and iWAREHOUSE® systems for optimum performance.

